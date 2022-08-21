Carol Vorderman looks incredible as she poses for mirror snaps in a waist cinching ensemble

<!–

She recently revealed that she fell “more than a dress size” during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal.

And Carol Vorderman looked incredible on Saturday as she shared a slew of mirror selfies on Instagram in a waist-cinching outfit.

Revealing that she had clipped two inches of her hair before taking the photos, the 61-year-old presenter posed in her walk-in closet.

Carol wore a white shirt with a thick black belt that added shape, along with black leggings.

Admitting in the caption that she gave her blonde locks a chop herself, the star also shared that she was trying to do “big hair.”

Styled in a tousled curl, Carol ran her hands through the locks as she smiled for the photos.

While she opted for a statement eyeliner around her eyes, in addition to a subtle base and lip look.

Another photo showed Carol in gingham, black and white pants – with the star admitting that as she tried to wear them, she went back to the comfort of leggings.

Using the caption, the TV personality explained, “I chopped two inches of my hair this morning.

‘Then I tried to do big hair….but I need a lesson from the UBER glam Mistress of Big Hair @sarra_elgan. Also tried on good pants and heels….but ended up in leggings and trainers AGAIN. Am really useless but happy.’

The beauty dropped a dress size in just two weeks during her recent stay at Juicy fitness retreat in Portugal.

Carol shared the visit via Instagram, sharing her intense workouts during the visit – with guests only drinking juices for the duration of their visit.

