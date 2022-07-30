Carol Vorderman flaunts incredible curves as she brandishes new iPhone 13

Carol Vorderman showed off her gorgeous curves in a stylish ensemble as she told her Instagram followers about her shopping trip on Friday.

The TV host, 61, looked incredible in tight leopard print leggings and a cropped white zip.

The smiling blonde beauty showed off her natural good looks as she showed off a yellow Selfridges bag.

New Phone!: Carol Vorderman showed off her gorgeous curves in a new Instagram photo on Friday as she updated followers on a brand new purchase

Updates: Carol kept her fans updated, writing: “She’s always been an @officialselfridges girl…I just bought an iPhone 13…hopefully the image quality improves on the usual tattoo I’m putting out… ‘

Elsewhere, the math expert took to her Instagram stories on Saturday as she documented her trip abroad.

The star filmed herself at Heathrow airport, looking chic and travel-ready in a khaki button-up ensemble.

Carol was enjoying a cup of tea at the terminal, then posted a selfie from an unknown location, looking for full vacation mode in some shades.

She had her platinum blonde locks in relaxed waves.

‘Landed. Excited,” she wrote.

It comes as earlier this month she shared her pride for her daughter Katie King, 31, as she was on her way to earn her PhD in nanotechnology at the University of Cambridge.

On Instagram, the TV host shared a photo of himself and son Cameron, 25, in the back seat of a car as they headed to celebrate the scientist’s big day.

Proud mum Carol looked radiant as ever and was dressed to impress in a crochet-style shirt dress and statement jewellery.

Her neat son Cameron looked smart in a navy blue suit and sophisticated red tie as he showed a shy smile in his mom’s selfie.

Carol posted the photo to her roster and wrote, “Cam and I are on our way to my girl’s promotion at @cambridgeuniversity today. @jesuscollegecam first for family lunch….It’s a beautiful day.’

The proud mom also added an Instagram story gushing about Katie’s achievements: “Great day today. Cambridge,” she wrote.

‘My girl @katie.science flew back from International Space University for her PhD. Nanotechnology. V. proud mom…she’s officially smart,” she added.

Cheers: Student pilot Katie, now a student at International Space University in France, shared photos of her toasting a drink with her boyfriend before boarding her flight

Meanwhile, on Katie’s Stories, the graduate was seen returning home to reunite with her family and friends at the top public university.

The student pilot, now a student at the International Space University in France, shared a slew of photos of her toasting a drink with her boyfriend before boarding her flight.

Sitting on a plane, the academic gave fans a glimpse into her journey home before the ceremony.

When she landed back in the UK, she uploaded an image of the famous university with hundreds of fellow graduates dressed in gowns.

Carol shares both Katie and Cameron with ex-husband Patrick King.