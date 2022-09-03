WhatsNew2Day
Carol Vorderman defies age to show off curves in spa day

Entertainment
By Merry

Nude Carol Vorderman, 61, wraps herself in towel after fitness retreat in blistering snaps from her trip to Portugal

By Chay Quinn for MailOnline

Published: 17:28, September 3, 2022 | Updated: 17:28, September 3, 2022

Carol Vorderman put on another sizzling show when she showed off her curves at a spa day while on holiday in Portugal.

The former Countdown wizz, 61, enjoyed a pampering after recently returning from a Portuguese fitness retreat.

Carol told fans that she opted for lymphatic drainage massage as a treatment to maintain her youthful face.

Glam: Carol Vorderman, 61, enjoyed a pampering after recently returning from a Portuguese fitness retreat

Fans were quick to comment on the math geek’s good looks after she posted the series of photos in a towel on her Instagram.

Carol wrote: ‘Tried to do some mirrored selfies…not sure I succeeded…and looked hoity toity and chic in one of them all. LOL. As if. I couldn’t be if I really tried.

‘Once an ordinary citizen…..always a…Happy weekend xx’

One fan wrote: ‘You’re just a beautiful lady x have a nice weekend ❤️’.

Treatment: Carol told fans she opted for lymphatic drainage massage as a treatment to preserve her youthful face

Stunning: Carol wrote: 'Tried to take some mirror selfies...not sure I succeeded...and looked hoity toity and chic in one of them all. LOL. As if. I couldn't be if I really tried

Spoiled: Carol has embarked on an incredible body transformation over the past few months

Another echoed: ‘Stunningly beautiful as always’.

Carol has embarked on an incredible body transformation over the past few months.

Earlier this year, she showed off her weight loss and new hair in a series of sultry selfies after getting a blow-dry at her local salon.

Carole posed for a mirror selfie in a sassy, ​​tight outfit after dropping a dress size during a fitness retreat in Portugal.

Looking sleek and toned: Carol showed off her weight loss and new hair in a tight outfit - after she lost a dress size during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal

Carol looked incredible as she lined up a storm in her walk-in closet wearing a black long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted leggings.

She also showed off her bouncy blow dryer, which emphasized the layers around her face.

“Hair by Banging Blowdry,” Carol captioned her post.

Love it: She also showed off her bouncy blow dryer, which emphasized the layers around her face

Unbelievable: The beauty dropped a dress size in just two weeks during her recent stay at Juicy fitness retreat in Portugal

The beauty dropped a dress size in just two weeks during her recent stay at Juicy fitness retreat in Portugal.

Carol shared the visit via Instagram, sharing her intense workouts during the visit – with guests only drinking juices for the duration of their visit.

“We’ll be home soon… one more day to go. 18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale,” she wrote online during her stay at the retreat.

How she did it: Carol shared the visit via Instagram, sharing her intense workouts during the visit — with guests only drinking juices for the duration of their visit

She continued: “I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m bursting with energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. boommm.

My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.

‘It’s a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason created the magic well.”

