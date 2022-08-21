Carol Vorderman celebrates the anniversary of her first solo flight in a series of throwback snaps 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carol Vorderman took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate nine years since her first solo flight as an amateur pilot after two years of training.

The TV personality, 61, shared a series of throwback snaps from the cockpit and chatted on the tarmac with TV host Jenni Falconer, who captured the moment on an episode of This Morning.

In the captions, Carol gushed about the landmark moment in 2013: “I loved it and it’s something I’ll never forget forever.”

‘Nine Years Ago Today!’: Carol Vorderman celebrated the anniversary of her first solo flight in a series of throwback snaps (pictured in 2013)

She wrote: ‘My first solo flight as a pilot was 9 years ago today. It’s so important to any pilot. The first time you fly a plane without your instructor in the cockpit to get you out of trouble.”

“Just you and your plane and air traffic control on the radio. For me…I wanted to make a statement about #GirlsFlyToo and that it’s never too late to follow your heart…I was 52 at the time.

“Growing up I only wanted to be an @royalairforceuk fighter pilot or astronaut, but those things were illegal for girls in the UK at the time.”

Captain Carol: She wrote: ‘My first solo flight as a pilot was 9 years ago today. It’s so important to any pilot. The first time you fly an airplane without your instructor in the cockpit to get you out of trouble’ (pictured in 2020)

On TV: Carol (center) had her big moment captured for This Morning with host Jenni Falconer (left) and her flight instructor Deb Ford (right)

She continued: ‘So we did a world first and I made my first solo flight LIVE on television on @thismorning. I loved it and something I will never forget forever’.

‘@jennifalconer presented the piece for the show and my flight instructor Deb Ford did the commentary as I flew a circuit at 1000ft in the air’.

In March, Carol celebrated International Women’s Day by revealing that she was inspired by a female pilot to take flying lessons.

Going to the air: Carol also shared photos of her taking to the air on the early morning ITV show

Takeoff: She took to the air for the first time without her instructor

Post: Caroil gushed into the long post as she brought her mind back to the life-changing moment

She took to social media to tell the story of Mildred Bruce, a daredevil who was the reason she took to the skies.

The star admitted she was so inspired that she even named her plane after the adventurer, a plane she donated to help resupply ferries during the Covid pandemic.

As a child, Carol wanted to be an RAF pilot, but she was unable to compete as a woman. She steered her towards a career in engineering before becoming a TV favorite in the 1980s.

Mildred: In March, Carol celebrated International Women’s Day by revealing that she was inspired by a female pilot Mildred Bruce to take flying lessons

Dreams: As a child, Carol wanted to be an RAF pilot, but failed to get started as a woman and send her a career in engineering before becoming a TV favorite (pictured in her full honorary captain’s uniform to mark the occasion 100 years since the Royal Air Force began in 2018)

In 2014, she became the first woman to be named an honorary ambassador to the Air Cadets.

Carol, a qualified private pilot, was unveiled at the time as the only female Group Captain Ambassador in the airline’s history.

In 2018, the star donned her full honorary captain’s uniform to mark 100 years since the Royal Air Force began serving on a special service held at Westminster Abbey.