Carol Vorderman, 62, berates trolls as she puts on tight workout clothes and practices the splits

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carol Vorderman looked nothing short of sensational when she shared a slew of photos of herself in tight workout clothes on Instagram on Friday.

The former Countdown presenter, 61, looked timeless as she flashed her tight midriff in the bright red crop top which she paired with matching leggings.

Carol took the opportunity to criticize trolls who told her to “act like her age” and claimed that her strongest body part was, in fact, her “middle finger.”

Workout: Carol Vorderman, 61, looked nothing short of sensational as she shared a slew of photos of herself in tight workout clothes on Instagram on Friday

The stunner completed the look with graphic orange sneakers, as her blonde locks fell in a soft curl to her shoulders.

Carol worked on a wooden deck while showing her incredible flexibility and practicing the splits.

She captioned the photos, “I’ve tried a lot more yoga and Pilates this summer and ‘learned the splits’ stretched… very good of course.”

Incredible: The former Countdown host looked timeless as she flashed her tight midriff in the bright red crop top she paired with matching leggings

Slamming: Carol took the opportunity to criticize trolls who told her to ‘behave her age’ and claimed that her strongest body part was in fact her ‘middle finger’

Building up the sweat: The stunner completed the look with graphic orange sneakers as her blonde locks fell in a soft curl to her shoulders

“Soooooooo just a few shots of what I’m doing every morning now (not the whole routine)…a little bit of the 5 Tibetans (a yoga thing) and adductors and abs and hamstrings all good and firing….”

‘I call it my… Happy Bird not giving in to a number routine’

And to anyone who says you shouldn’t be doing ‘this or that’ at a certain age… and who is still living in the 20th or even 19th century… keep this in mind if you’re trying to troll any woman, regardless of their age’.

Toes: The television personality touched her toes during the intense workout

Hard work: Carol worked on a wooden deck while showing off her incredible flexibility as her hair blew in her face

‘I love my life ❤️ I’m alive and fit and happy…..but do you know the strongest part of my body now? It’s my middle finger…..and I use that middle finger without apology…so a word from the wise’.

‘Calm down and laugh and join the merry crowd. It’s a much nicer place to be.”

It comes after Carol shared an Instagram video of herself in a Union Jack bikini on Wednesday.

Moves: Later she laid on her bag and worked on her core while keeping her legs in the air

She made a point, captioning the photos: “I’ve tried a lot more yoga and pilates this summer and ‘learned the splits’…now I’ve put it into my own routine because pure slow yoga isn’t for me, too.” although it is of course very good’

Earlier in the day, Carol landed back in the UK to… Heathrow airport after flying to South Africa to reportedly film the I’m A Celebrity All Stars series.

The star wore a khaki tracksuit and shaded her tired eyes with shades as she exited the terminal after her long flight.

The new spin-off series will hit TV in 2023 and will see fan favorites battle it out in the jungle again, with presenters Ant and Dec confirming they are currently filming in South Africa.