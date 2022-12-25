Carol Vorderman, 62, makes sure all eyes are on her in a form-fitting red midi dress

Carol Vorderman made sure all eyes were on her when she appeared on This Morning in a form-fitting red dress on Christmas Day.

The TV presenter, 62, put viewers in a festive mood when she stormed through the doors of the studio and started singing Ding Dong Merrily On High.

Co-host Holly Willoughby introduced her by saying, “We’ve got television royalties on the show today.” We’re going to celebrate a Christmas carol.’

Radiant: Carol Vorderman made sure all eyes were on her when she appeared on This Morning in a form-fitting red dress on Christmas Day

Former Countdown star Carol looked fabulous in the figure-hugging outfit with a high collar and long sleeves.

The star added height to her body with a pair of beige heels and wrapped some tinsel around her waist.

Carol let her locks fall loosely over her shoulders and completed her festive look with antlers.

Carol shared a slew of glamorous snaps on Instagram on Saturday as she celebrated her 62nd birthday.

Outfit: Former Countdown star Carol looked fabulous in the figure-hugging outfit with a high collar and long sleeves

Friends: The star added height to her frame with a pair of beige heels and wrapped some tinsel around her waist (LR Rochelle Humes, Holly Willoughby and Alison Hammond)

Looking good: The star added height to her frame with a pair of beige heels and wrapped some tinsel around her waist

The TV personality flaunted her incredible figure in a brown form-fitting leather dress with a belt that cinched around her waist.

She increased her height in a pair of black heels as she walked towards the camera before posting a photo for each month of 2022.

In an instant, Carol donned a hot pink top tucked into leggings while posing in front of a lake in the summer.

The former Countdown star showed off busty in a khaki jumpsuit zipped up to show off her cleavage at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May.

In another photo, Carol wore an aviator hat as she sat smiling in the cockpit of an airplane.

Sizzle: Carol shared a slew of glamorous snaps on Instagram on Saturday as she celebrated her 62nd birthday

Gorgeous: In an instant, Carol donned a bright pink top tucked into leggings while posing in front of a lake in the summer

Stunning: The former Countdown star showed off busty in a khaki jumpsuit that was zipped down to show off her cleavage at the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in May

Fun: In another photo, Carol wore an aviator hat as she sat smiling in the cockpit of an airplane

In another mirror selfie, Carol showed off her stunning figure in a pair of skintight PVC pants.

She posed like a storm in her stylish ensemble and amped up her height with a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Carol captioned the video montage, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME. Looking back on the past year and so grateful for all the fun I’ve had, yet so excited for what’s to come❤️ Merry Christmas Eve everyone Xx’

Looking good: She flashed her tight midriff in a form-fitting beige crop top

Beauty: In another mirror selfie, Carol showed off her stunning figure in a pair of skintight PVC pants

Looking good: Carol looked fabulous in a green midi dress with her black dress layered over it

It comes after Carol was the center of attention when she appeared on This Morning on Friday.

The former Countdown presenter shared a video as she stormed onto the set in a form-fitting blue jumpsuit that showed off her curves.

Carol greeted Craig David who appeared to compliment her striking outfit choice, before deciding to photobomb the singer, 41, as he posed for a moment with presenter Alison Hammond.

All eyes on her: It’s because Carol was the center of attention when she appeared on This Morning on Friday – with Craig David even appearing to be a fan of her outfit

She wrote, “It’s Friday God I love being part of the @thissorg family. Always a laugh with my date buster @gylesbrandreth and the fabulous @alisonhammond55 & @dermotoleary. Even got a photobomb with @craigdavid.

‘Happy Friday and an even happier weekend everyone Xx’

Carol was on the show as a suffering aunt alongside Gyles Brandeth for their Date Busters segment — but fans seemed distracted by her outfit.