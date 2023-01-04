Carol Vorderman, 62, goes make-up free and shows off her age-defying features in comparison video

<!–

Carol Vorderman took to Instagram on Wednesday as she got ready with her glam squad at a swanky hotel.

The TV personality, 62, went makeup-free and showed off her glowing skin in a fun comparison video before going out for dinner with TV’s Michelle Visage, 54.

Carol’s team then accentuated her features with lots of mascara and a glossy lip as she slipped into a chic black jumpsuit.

The video started with the former Countdown star wrapped in a fluffy white towel with her blonde locks tied back from her immaculate face.

Carol then waved a foundation brush and as if by magic she reappeared with her makeup perfectly applied and luscious locks styled in loose curls.

The stunner showed off her petite waist in the form-fitting black Karen Millen jumpsuit she wore over a white flared-sleeved blouse.

She completed the chic look with a pair of chunky black Ego boots in which she showed off her stuff to the camera.

Mathematics whiz kid Carol captioned the clip: ‘From today to see a very beautiful lady… @michellevisage’.

It comes after the television personality was let down on Sunday when she fell to the floor during a hilarious moment with friends Self Esteem and Greg Davies.

Carol was behind the scenes of the panel game show Taskmaster when she got into a playful tussle with the pair.

She donned burgundy overalls as she rolled on the floor with Self Esteem, real life nickname Rebecca Lucy Taylor, before host Greg stepped on top of the duo.

Greg jumped on top of Rebecca and Carol, while the latter wrapped both arms around her two friends.

Other members of the crew could be seen laughing as the carnage unfolded as the trio rolled on the floor.

Carol shared the funny moment on Instagram, writing: “TASKMASTER WRESTLING…Me @selfesteem and @gregdavies….Can’t say who won.

‘Stonking great days….happy happy. Where was Alex anyway?” she continued, calling out the missing show creator Alex Horne.

They were filming during the day for Taskmaster’s New Year’s special, which featured Rebecca and Carol alongside special guests Mo Farah, Greg James from Radio 1 and Amelia Dimoldenberg from Chicken Shop Date.

It comes after Carol revealed she had to get a restraining order against a stalker last year, as she looks back at the past 12 months before entering 2023.

The Countdown star said a ‘Vorder stalker’ had influenced the trips she planned to take in her refurbished van, but that ‘civil restraining orders had now been signed’.

While she didn’t elaborate on exactly what happened, she said she was now “unstoppable” and would travel a lot more in her “Vorders Van” in 2023 now that the issue was resolved.

Carol bought her camper at the beginning of the year and now has an Instagram account for it where she updates on her travels and renovations