Carol Vorderman, 62, flaunts a large bust as she shows off her age-defying figure in daring swimwear.

Carol Vorderman looked amazing as she stripped down in a series of daring swimsuits in a new reel.

The 62-year-old host and radio host showed off her age-defying figure in a highlight video for 2022.

Carol said she’s thrown herself into working out this year and vowed to have a “healthy 2023.”

‘Gym obsessed this year’: Carol Vorderman, 62, flaunted a large bust and showed off her age-defying figure in a series of daring swimsuits as she pondered staying active in 2022

In one look, she poses for a daring mirror selfie in a daring leopard print bikini top and daring jean shorts.

Flaunting It Off: In another picture, she was quite busty in a black and white outfit.

Keeping fit: She can also be seen in the clip showing off her figure and sweating it out in sportswear that includes a crop top and leggings.

‘I had a rotator cuff issue earlier in the year which meant I couldn’t even close the curtains without holding my right arm in my left, BUT once again. Booommmm….’

‘Let’s get back to it… Here’s to a healthy 2023 ❤️❤️. Thanks to all my coaches this year, especially Rob and Alex, who you could find here.’

‘GYM THIS YEAR. I’m obsessed with gym stuff. It gives me such a rush…”, began his publication.

Carol always looks amazing and she made sure all eyes were on her on This Morning this week as she showed off her figure in a bodycon red dress for the Christmas special.

At the retreat, guests enjoy access to a spa, daily yoga, meditation, and exercise against a stunning forest backdrop.

Guests sustain themselves with a mix of juices, smoothies, and hot soups in the winter months.

How she does it: Carol recently revealed her fitness secrets and recently stayed at Juice Master’s exclusive retreat in Portugal.

Detailing the visit on social media, Carol revealed that she had been on juice alone for 15 of the 18 days she was in the retreat. The other three days she went out to restaurants.

She posted on Instagram: ‘I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m full of energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. Boommmmm.

‘My other half here @jules__sampson has gone down TWO dress sizes and she looks amazing and feels so strong. It is a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason has created the magic well.

The TV star also has the help of a personal trainer, a Welsh rugby captain, who pushes her further with weights.

Carol has shared videos and photos documenting her exercise regimen at home and at the gym, including exercises like push-ups, hip thrusts, and resistance bands.

She explained that working with a physical therapist helps her adhere to a strict exercise regimen and stay in shape as she ages.

Speaking about becoming more confident with age, Carol previously told MailOnline: “I’m keeping fit, started under a new manager, a rugby captain in Wales and we had a good laugh. She is pushing me harder now with weights.

“They’re the weights you need as you get older because I’m pretty happy with my body weight.

“The truth is that I don’t know how much I weigh, but I’m happy, I don’t need to diet or anything like that.”