Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her weight loss and new hair in a skintight outfit
Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her weight loss and new hair in a tight outfit – after losing a dress size during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal
She has embarked on an incredible body transformation in recent months.
And on Monday, Carol Vorderman showed off her weight loss and new hair in a series of sultry selfies after getting a blow-dry at her local salon.
The 61-year-old Countdown host posed for a mirror selfie in a sassy, tight-fitting outfit after dropping a dress size during a fitness retreat in Portugal.
Carol looked incredible as she lined up a storm in her walk-in closet wearing a black long-sleeved crop top and high-waisted leggings.
She also showed off her bouncy blow dryer, which emphasized the layers around her face.
“Hair by Banging Blowdry,” Carol captioned her post.
The beauty dropped a dress size in just two weeks during her recent stay at Juicy fitness retreat in Portugal.
Carol shared the visit via Instagram, sharing her intense workouts during the visit – with guests only drinking juices for the duration of their visit.
“We’ll be home soon… one more day to go. 18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale,” she wrote online during her stay at the retreat.
She continued: “I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m bursting with energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. boommm.
My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.
‘It’s a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason created the magic well.”
