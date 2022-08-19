Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her VERY peachy bum at £1,475 juice retreat in Portugal

<!–

She recently revealed that she fell “more than a dress size” during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal.

And on Friday, Carol Vorderman, 61, continued to show off her shrinking figure when she took part in a yoga class at the £1,475-a-week Juicy Master Retreat.

The TV host showed her agility during class as she performed various poses while also showing off her incredibly peachy butt.

Fit: Carol Vorderman, 61, took to her Instagram account on Friday to show off her dwindling figure as she took part in a yoga class at Portugal’s £1,475-a-week Juicy Master Retreat

Carol looked like the perfect student as she joined the class with trainer Gemma as she looked out over a lush forest and river landscape for the duration of the session.

Dressed in a form-fitting tank top and tight leggings, the TV fave wowed as she worked out with a stability ball, set of dumbbells and some resistance bands.

Billed as a “beautiful juice, yoga and fitness retreat,” Carol felt right at home as she practiced some impressive moves.

Toned down: The television host showed off her agility in class as she performed various poses while also showing off her incredibly peachy butt

What a view: Carol looked like the perfect student as she joined the class with trainer Gemma looking out over a deep forest and a river for the duration of the session

Work it out: Dressed in a clinging camisole and tight leggings, the TV fave wowed as she worked out with some resistance bands

Peachy: The blonde beauty showed her agility while squatting during the session

With a fresh face to the intensive class – Carol seemed fitter and slimmer than ever.

On Wednesday, Carol revealed that she had fallen “more than a dress size” during her stay at the venue.

The TV icon was certainly proud of her achievement as she smiled broadly for the stunning mirror selfie.

Hard work: Carol showed off her toned abs in a bikini on Wednesday after dropping a dress size in just two weeks during retreat

Great: Carol was certainly proud of her achievement

Carol slipped into the denim hotpants and leopard print swimwear and placed a hand on her hip.

Carol wore her blonde locks in beachy waves and went for the snap with a fresh face.

Captioning the photo, she captioned: “We’ll be home soon… one more day to go. 18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days of juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale.’

Feeling good: The TV host took part in an intense 15-day purge during a juice retreat in Portugal (pictured right in May)

She continued: “I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m bursting with energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. boommm.

My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.

‘It’s a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason created the magic well.”

Ms. Muscles: It comes just as the TV host took to her Instagram account to share some snaps as she stretched out her muscular arms in front of a mirror on the floor

It comes as the TV host took to her Instagram account to share some snaps as she flexed her muscular arms on the floor in front of a mirror.

Showing the results of her dedication to the program, the fitness fanatic wore a pastel colored sports bra that she paired with adidas leopard print leggings.

Carol caused a storm in the indoor gym where she stood next to weights before resting her foot on an exercise stepper.

She thanked friends, including TV presenter Rob Rinder, who had also participated in the detox writing: ‘I spent quite a bit of time here at the gym… learning new routines thanks to @sarahwillingham and @robrinder too’.