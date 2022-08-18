Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her toned abs in a bikini at Portugal fitness retreat

<!–

She never hesitates to show off her incredible figure on social media.

And Carol Vorderman showed off her taut abs in a leopard-print bikini after she fell “over a dress size” during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal on Wednesday.

The TV host, 61, was certainly proud of her achievement as she smiled broadly for the gorgeous mirror selfie.

Hard work: Carol Vorderman, 61, showed off her toned abs in a bikini after dropping a dress size on Wednesday during a fitness retreat in Portugal

Carol slipped into the denim hotpants and leopard print swimwear and placed a hand on her hip.

Carol, who is currently in the exclusive Juice Master retreat, sported her blonde locks in beachy waves and looked fresh for the snap.

Captioning the photo, she captioned: “We’ll be home soon… one more day to go. 18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days of juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale.’

Amazing: Carol, who is currently in the exclusive Juice Master retreat, was certainly proud of her achievement

Feeling good: The TV host took part in an intense 15-day purge during a juice retreat in Portugal (pictured right in May)

She continued: “I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m bursting with energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. boommm.

My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.

‘It’s a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason created the magic well.”

Ms. Muscles: It comes just as the TV host took to her Instagram account to share some snaps as she stretched out her muscular arms on the floor in front of a mirror

It comes as the TV host took to her Instagram account to share some snaps as she flexed her muscular arms on the floor in front of a mirror.

Showing the results of her dedication to the program, the fitness fanatic wore a pastel colored sports bra that she paired with adidas leopard print leggings.

Carol caused a storm in the indoor gym where she stood next to weights before resting her foot on an exercise stepper.

She thanked friends, including TV presenter Rob Rinder, who had also participated in the detox writing: ‘I spent quite a bit of time here at the gym… learning new routines thanks to @sarahwillingham and @robrinder too’.