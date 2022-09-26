Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her sensational figure in a busty khaki zip top

She is never shy about showing off her incredible physique on social media.

And Carol Vorderman showed off her sensational figure in her latest sizzling Instagram video on Monday.

The television personality, 61, showed off her sensational figure in a busty khaki zip-up top and matching gym tights.

Wow! Carol Vorderman showed off her sensational figure in a busty khaki zip-up top and matching gym leggings in her latest sizzling Instagram video on Monday

Carol looked radiant as she opted for a natural makeup look and straightened her golden locks in the short social media clip.

The mathematician, who has shared her fitness journey with her fans, said, “So I’m having a very sweaty kettlebell session right now. I did it yesterday and woah was it hard – 25 minutes, more or less nonstop, online and it’s free on YouTube.

“I found a great couple called Juice and Toyah and they have a lot of different workouts and I really like them.”

Beauty: Carol looked radiant as she opted for a natural makeup look and straightened her golden locks in the short clip on social media

It comes after Carol put on another sizzling show when she showed off her curves at a spa day while on holiday in Portugal last week.

The former Countdown connoisseur enjoyed a pampering after recently returning from a Portuguese fitness retreat.

Carol told fans that she opted for lymphatic drainage massage as a treatment to maintain her youthful face.

She wrote: ‘Tried to take some mirrored selfies…not sure I succeeded…and looked hoity toity and chic in one of them all. LOL. As if. I couldn’t be if I really tried.

Glam: It comes after Carol put on another sizzling show when she showed off her curves at a spa day last week while on holiday in Portugal

Carol has embarked on an incredible body transformation over the past few months.

Earlier this year, she showed off her weight loss and new hair in a series of sultry selfies after getting a blow-dry at her local salon.

Carole posed for a mirror selfie in a sassy, ​​tight outfit after dropping a dress size during a fitness retreat in Portugal.

Carol shared the visit via Instagram, sharing her intense workouts during the visit – with guests only drinking juices for the duration of their visit.

Looking toned and toned: Carol recently showed off her weight loss and new hair in a tight outfit – after she lost a dress size during her stay at the fitness retreat in Portugal

“We’ll be home soon… one more day to go. 18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale,” she wrote online during her stay at the retreat.

She continued: “I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m bursting with energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. boommm.

My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.

‘It’s a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason created the magic well.”