Carol Vorderman, 61, shows off her incredible physique in red gym gear

She is never shy about showing off her incredible physique on social media.

And Carol Vorderman showed off her impressive abs in red gym clothes on Thursday as she entered a yoga session.

The television personality, 61, boasted that she was learning how to do the splits as part of her classes as she formed a storm in her skimpy workout outfit.

She emphasized her lavish assets in the crop top which featured a zipper design and was paired with matching high-waisted leggings.

The beauty wore her honey colored locks in loose waves over her shoulders and opted for a naturally beautiful makeup look.

She wrote in her Instagram caption: ‘YOGA-ING! Well I’ve never done it BUT I do like stretching (also started learning how to do the splits…following an Eastern European gentleman online who says it takes 4 weeks….Well, who am I to argue?)

“So I’ve been doing my yoga stretches for a month now…and the breathing…gives you a good wake-up call. I’m still CRAP in it, but I feel no shame…so that’s OK.

Good for the core/abs/back. Never had a problem with my back crazy enough….Lucky woman…but protected him.

Sending a huge condolences to anyone struggling with back pain. Xx Keep moving!’

It comes after Carol put on another sizzling show when she showed off her curves at a spa day while on holiday in Portugal last week.

The former Countdown connoisseur enjoyed a pampering after recently returning from a Portuguese fitness retreat.

Carol told fans that she opted for lymphatic drainage massage as a treatment to maintain her youthful face.

Fans quickly reacted to the star’s good looks after she posted the series of photos in a towel on her Instagram.

Carol wrote: ‘Tried to take some mirrored selfies…not sure I succeeded…and looked hoity toity and chic in one of them all. LOL. As if. I couldn’t be if I really tried.

‘Once an ordinary citizen…..always a…Happy weekend xx’

One fan wrote: ‘You’re just a beautiful lady x have a nice weekend ❤️’.

Another echoed: ‘Stunningly beautiful as always’.

Carol has embarked on an incredible body transformation over the past few months.

Earlier this year, she showed off her weight loss and new hair in a series of sultry selfies after getting a blow-dry at her local salon.

Carole posed for a mirror selfie in a sassy, ​​tight outfit after dropping a dress size during a fitness retreat in Portugal.

Carol shared the visit via Instagram, sharing her intense workouts during the visit – with guests only drinking juices for the duration of their visit.

“We’ll be home soon… one more day to go. 18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days on juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale,” she wrote online during her stay at the retreat.

She continued: “I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m bursting with energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. boommm.

My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.

‘It’s a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason created the magic well.”