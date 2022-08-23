Carol Vorderman, 61, puts on busty display in a pink jumper for Pride Of Britain Awards judging day

<!–

Carol Vorderman looked fantastic in her latest Instagram snap, which she posted on Tuesday after a jury day for the upcoming Pride Of Britain Awards.

The host of the ceremony, 61, wore a busty display in a tight sweater in pale pink that she paired with a matching midi skirt.

She showed off her tight waist with a chunky white belt, added inches to her enviable frame in nude needs and sported her blonde locks in gorgeous curls.

The former Countdown star wrote in her caption: ‘Brilliant day at the @prideofbritain judging day.

“I can’t wait for you all to hear more about our 2022 winners at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards… but until then… I’m [zipped mouth emoji].’

‘Skirt: @sosandar, Top: @newlook, Hair & Makeup: @laurenomakeup.’

The annual awards ceremony honors the country’s unsung heroes, as stars of TV, sports, politics and showbiz come together to celebrate “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”

Since the inaugural ceremony in 1999, royalty, prime ministers and hundreds of leading figures from show business, sports, politics and the arts have all participated.

The awards draw an audience of around five million viewers each year in a primetime slot on ITV – making it the highest rated award show of its kind on British television.

She recently revealed that she fell “more than a dress size” during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal.

And Carol recently continued to show off her shrinking figure at the £1,475 a week Juicy Master Retreat.

The TV host showed off her incredibly toned physique in a metallic silver bandeau and matching bottoms as she posed in sunglasses.

She also showed her agility during a yoga class as she performed various poses while also showing off her incredibly peachy butt.

Carol looked like the perfect student as she joined the class with trainer Gemma as she looked out over a lush forest and river landscape for the duration of the session.

Dressed in a form-fitting tank top and tight leggings, the TV fave wowed as she worked out with a stability ball, set of dumbbells and some resistance bands.

Billed as a “wonderful juice, yoga and fitness retreat,” Carol felt right at home as she practiced some impressive moves.

With a fresh face to the intensive class – Carol seemed fitter and slimmer than ever.

The Countdown star said goodbye to the outing, writing in her caption: “The last sunrise before we meet again.

‘I’ve had a great couple of weeks here at @juicemasterretreats…. Come home healthy and strong and happy ️❤️

“Thank you as always @jasonvale for creating this magical place, and thank you @alexscott2 for being my gym buddy…. I’ll make you proud the next time we meet, I swear.

I’ll be back soon Juicy, you can count on that #health #gym #strongnotskinny #happiness #juicemasterretreats.

Swimmers @omgmiamiswimwear, Sunglasses @quayaustralia.