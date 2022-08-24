Carol Vorderman, 61, puts on a busty display in a tight black dress as she heads to dinner

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Carol Vorderman looked incredible in her latest Instagram photo, which she posted on Tuesday while on her way to a swanky dinner.

The television personality, 61, put on a busty display in a fitted dress in the back, complete with stylish cutouts and pleated details.

Carol accentuated her slim waist with a patent black belt as her blond hair fell in a soft curl to her shoulders.

‘All dressed for dinner’: Carol Vorderman, 61, put on a busty display in a tight black dress as she headed to a fancy meal on Tuesday

The former Countdown star opted for a glamorous evening makeup palette after a busy day at the Pride Of Britain Awards judging event.

Carol revealed that she met BBC weather forecaster Owain Wynn Evans, 38, with whom she speaks Welsh in her native language.

She captioned the gorgeous photos: ‘All dressed up for dinner with my CYNTAF [first] DAHLING @owainwynevans….there will be a lot of “chwerthin” (laughs in Welsh)’.

Carol accentuated her slim waist with a patent black belt as her blond hair fell in a soft curl to her shoulders.

Dinner: Carol revealed she was dining with the BBC’s Owain Wynn Evans, writing: ‘All dressed up for dinner with my CYNTAF [first] DAHLING @owainwynevans….there will be a lot of “chwerthin” (laughs in Welsh)’

The duo have been friends for several years after meeting when Owain appeared on Carol’s radio show, even sharing a photo of them paddleboarding together last year.

Speak with The Express of their friendship, Owain said, “It just clicked, you know, and there was a connection.”

Carol, who is from Prestatyn in North Wales and has a home in Pembrokeshire, said: Hello! Magazine in 2021 that she hopes to one day return to live in Wales full-time.

Friends: The duo have been friends for several years after meeting when Owain (left) appeared on Carol’s radio show, even sharing a photo of them paddleboarding last year

Talking to Hello! Magazine in 2021, Carol admitted she hopes to live in Wales full-time one day.

‘I am a hobo; I’ve always been a bum. I like making houses, but I don’t want to be in it that much,” she explained.

‘I live between West Wales, a bit of Cardiff and Bristol. I think that will gradually become all of Wales. Fast better.

‘I’m Welsh and I love it. I want to spend a lot less time in London working – that’s a decision of mine. I only do the things I want to do.’

Wow! Earlier on Tuesday, Carol took to her social media when she showed off another stunning look, which she wore to help judges pick the winners for this year’s Pride of Britain Awards.

Earlier on Tuesday, Carol took to her social media again when she showed off another stunning look, which she wore to help judges pick the winners for this year’s Pride of Britain Awards.

Hosted by Carol, the award show attracts an audience of around five million viewers each year in a primetime slot on ITV – making it the highest-rated award show of its kind on British television.

She wrote: ‘Brilliant day at the @prideofbritain jury day. Can’t wait for you all to hear more about our 2022 winners at this year’s Pride of Britain Awards… but until then… I’m [zipped mouth emoji].’

The annual awards ceremony honors the country’s unsung heroes, as stars of TV, sports, politics and showbiz come together to celebrate “ordinary people doing extraordinary things.”