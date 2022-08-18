Carol Vorderman, 61, enjoys workout with ‘gym buddy’ Alex Scott after showing off THOSE abs

She recently surprised fans by showing off her toned abs in a leopard print bikini and hot pants after falling “over a dress size.”

And Carol Vorderman demonstrated how she got her amazing physique when she was pictured pumping weights in a video shared Thursday by her gym buddy Alex Scott.

The Instagram clip sees the former Countdown host, 61, doing some dumbbell bench presses before then doing a suspension workout.

And Carol looked fit as she worked up a sweat at the gym, with sports host Alex on hand to cheer her on.

Carol looked amazing as she slipped her curves into a figure-hugging white T-shirt and black leggings.

The video shows Alex, who looked amazing in a black crop top and orange shorts, asking where her “gym buddy” was.

The clip then cut to Carol laying on a couch pumping weights as Alex remarked, “Here she is!”

Flawless: In addition to helping Carol out, Alex herself showed off her incredible physique in an orange bikini while enjoying some downtime from the fitness retreat

When Alex was done with her training, she started filming Carol giving her everything in training while trusting her arms in the air.

The star is then seen beaming with joy as she works her arms on the suspension trainer again.

Carol shared the same video on her own Instagram story, writing: ‘Thursday morning…she was looking for me….my gym buddy @alexscott2 finally found me on the @trx_uk

“She’s definitely pumping bigger weights than I am and a billion times fitter than I’ve ever been… but what a star she is… getting me around the track.

“Go Alex… and thank you for all the things you and the other girls are promoting… not just for sports, but for all women. I love this generation and all the things you do.”

It comes after Carol showed off her toned abs in a skimpy bikini after falling “over a dress size” on Wednesday during her stay at a fitness retreat in Portugal.

The TV host was certainly proud of her achievement as she smiled broadly for the stunning mirror selfie.

Carol slipped into the denim hotpants and leopard print swimwear and placed a hand on her hip.

Carol, who is currently in the exclusive Juice Master retreat, sported her blonde locks in beachy waves and looked fresh for the snap.

Captioning the photo, she captioned: “We’ll be home soon… one more day to go. 18 days -3 days (going to restaurants) = 15 days of juice here at @juicemasterretreats @jasonvale.’

Post-workout: The former lioness showed off her taut midriff in the two-piece as she reclined on a sun lounger as she took in the blazing sun in Portugal

Orange, you are beautiful: Alex covered her face from the sun with her arm and a black sports cap while enjoying some free time

Hot stuff: the football star took full advantage of the scorching weather

She continued: “I’ve dropped more than a dress size and I’m bursting with energy. I haven’t worn these shorts in a few years and now they are loose. boommm.

My other half here @jules__sampson has dropped TWO dress sizes and looks incredible and feels so strong.

‘It’s a special place here. So relaxed and happy. Jason created the magic well.”

It comes as the TV host took to her Instagram account to share some snaps as she flexed her muscular arms on the floor in front of a mirror.

Showing the results of her dedication to the program, the fitness fanatic wore a pastel colored sports bra that she paired with adidas leopard print leggings.

Carol caused a storm in the indoor gym where she stood next to weights before resting her foot on an exercise stepper.

She thanked friends, including TV presenter Rob Rinder, who had also participated in the detox writing: ‘I spent quite a bit of time here at the gym… learning new routines thanks to @sarahwillingham and @robrinder too’.