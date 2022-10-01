Carnival Cruise slammed by families whose holidays cancelled last minute over Covid vaccine policy

Families have resorted to cruise ships to cancel their holidays at the last minute due to strict Covid vaccination rules.

Nestor Timoteo and his family had booked a holiday seven months in advance with Carnival Splendor – which is operated by Carnival Cruise Line.

They were informed that they needed to be vaccinated, prompting Mr Timoteo, his wife Karina, mother-in-law Gloria and sons Lucas and Gabrielle to get their shots.

Timoteo said he received a message days before departure that their reservation had been canceled because their 18-month-old daughter Lucy was not vaccinated.

“They said, ‘Your reservation has been canceled because you have an unvaccinated person in your group,'” Nestor said A Current Affair.

‘I said, ‘Who is that?’ They said, ‘Your 18-month-old baby’.’

The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization advises children between six months and five years who are at risk of serious illness to get the shot.

ATAGI does not recommend children who are otherwise healthy to receive the vaccine.

Another family said their holiday was also canceled because their seven-year-old autistic son was not vaccinated.

Anthony and his wife Diane have both received two doses of the vaccine, but decided not to have their son Leo vaccinated for several reasons.

He is under 12 years old, has already been infected with Covid, and his parents did not feel comfortable with him getting the vaccine.

“We didn’t think Leo needed a vaccination based on the rules they had put on their website at the time or we wouldn’t have booked him,” Anthony said.

Carnival CEO Marguerite Fitzgerald said 95 percent of passengers must be vaccinated and the conditions are clearly stated on the website.

“Vaccine exemptions are limited to a small number of guests under the age of 12 and teenagers/adults with medical conditions that prevent vaccination,” the website states.

“Guests requesting a medical waiver must present proof of a medical need upon check-in.”

Ms Fitzgerald said the policy had been adopted by states such as New South Wales, Queensland and Western Australia.

She noted that the school holiday season meant the five per cent limit for unvaccinated travelers was filling up quickly, meaning some families would miss out.

Carnival Australia spokesman David Jones told Daily Mail Australia the policies were developed between state and federal governments and in collaboration with the cruise industry.

“We are obviously disappointed with guests whose cruise vacation plans have been affected and we sincerely apologize for the disruption,” he said.

“According to the protocols, 95 percent of the guests must be vaccinated, while the remaining five percent is for guests with a medical exemption from vaccination and unvaccinated children under 12 years of age.

‘Cruise lines must not exceed the five percent threshold. The combination of high demand for cruising after the restart and the school holidays has led to a situation where some bookings could not be satisfied.’