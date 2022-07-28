Carnage at the Tour de France Femme with dozens of riders involved in HUGE crash

The Tour de France Femmes was disrupted by a huge crash that sent a large group of riders in the peloton to the ground.

The incident happened halfway through the race when the women piled on top of each other in what was a domino effect.

Movistar rider Emma Norsgaard was injured and left the race in an ambulance due to serious discomfort, although she was able to stand.

SD Worx duo Lotte Kopecky and Chantal van den Broek-Blaak also became involved in the incident and the latter had to have her arm bandaged.

Lorena Wiebes took her second Tour de France Femmes victory with stage five win to Saint-Die-des-Vosges.

Wiebes defeated world champion Elisa Balsamo and race leader Marianne Vos to extend her victory in Sunday’s opening stage on the Champs-Elysees.

The big crash had split the pack with 45km remaining from the 176km stage of Bar-le-Duc – the longest stage ever of a women’s race in the modern era – but it came back together for a mass finish and there was no contact with the in-form Wiebes.

With four seconds bonus for third on the podium, Vos – who has finished in the top five on every stage so far – extended her lead in the yellow jersey to 20 seconds from Silvia Persico and Kasia Niewiadoma.

But Vos’ main goal in this inaugural Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift is the green jersey resting on Wiebes’ shoulders, extending her lead with a second win – and the 17th of her season.

When asked if she was the best sprinter in the world at the moment, Wiebes replied: ‘If you want to say it. I don’t like to say it for myself. Today I was happy to deliver this sprint after such a long stage.

“It is still a goal to take the green jersey, but we also want to stay in the general classification with Juliette (Labous). Today was a real team effort and that was the most important thing.’

After the chaos of Wednesday’s fourth stage on the gravel, this was a more straightforward day, but the length of the stage gave it an unknown element.

With 45km to go, a touch of the wheels saw the road blocked by a massive crash. Most of the riders went back to work, but Norsgaard had to give up the race and left the race in an ambulance, while others had to be patched up.

Lotte Kopecky was among a group of riders who were held up for over a minute as a result, although it all came back together when the last two riders of the day’s break were caught within the final three kilometres.

There was a bizarre moment as they came down the final straight when Elisa Longo Borghini, fourth overall and Trek-Segafredo’s greatest hope in the overall standings, took a wrong turn as she followed a bike with a TV camera off the track, a move that her took nine seconds.

She is now 34 seconds behind Vos, who expects her lead on Friday’s hilly stage to Rosheim for the weekend final in the Vosges to come under greater pressure.

“It was a good day,” said Vos. “We wanted to do well, we wanted to keep control and stay out of trouble in the final and do a good leadout. It was very difficult. I think everyone had the same tactics and the last 20 km went really fast.’