Carmakers take control of supply sourcing as battery costs rise

For the first time in more than a decade, the cost of an electric car battery is set to rise this year.

Rising prices for battery commodities — such as lithium, cobalt and nickel — have led raw material research provider BloombergNEF to predict the reversal of a long-standing trend toward cheaper cells, with costs falling from $1,220 per kilowatt-hour in 2010 to 132 last year. dollars per kWh.

And a return to more expensive batteries, in addition to a tight supply chain, raises the question of how quickly electric vehicles can become affordable mass-market products – at a time when transportation still accounts for a quarter of the CO2 emissions that an engine produces. is from global warming.

Industry analysts predict that automakers will face prolonged production shutdowns, similar to those caused by semiconductor shortages in the past two years.

So, faced with constraints on their ability to source raw materials, automakers plan to take over the procurement of essential inputs themselves, rather than leaving it to a large number of suppliers.

“Automakers are concerned about critical access to minerals,” explains Jon Hykawy, president of research firm Stormcrow Capital, adding that taking the lead in sourcing raw materials is the only option they have.

Tesla was the first automaker to venture down this path on historic Battery Day in 2020, with founder Elon Musk saying the company would intervene immediately to replenish supplies of battery materials as needed.

Straight to the source: Recent filings suggest Tesla is looking into building a lithium refinery © Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Public evidence that Tesla is moving up the supply chain has been relatively muted so far. But last month, the filings showed that the electric car maker has applied for tax breaks to build a potential lithium refinery in Texas or Louisiana.

Such a move is seen by many industry observers as necessary to achieve Tesla’s ambition of 20 million electric car sales by 2030. However, it carries great risks. Lithium refining – complex chemical processing – is a far cry from the automaker’s core expertise in vehicle design and relies on the company’s ability to obtain a type of lithium ore known as ‘spodumene’.

Here, availability and cost issues can be serious. According to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, prices of lithium hydroxide, the refined product, have skyrocketed to more than eight times their early 2021 levels at nearly $70,000 per tonne, close to March’s record highs.

But despite the high prices, capital flows to lithium are still meager placed next to projected rising demand, said Sam Jaffe, vice president of battery storage solutions at E Source. As a result, his consulting firm has revised its medium-term forecast for battery costs to $138 per kilowatt-hour by 2024 — the same level as last year. For a long time, a price of $100 per KWH was seen as the level that will make electric cars affordable.

Tesla is the industry leader in securing raw materials for batteries, but some incumbent automakers, frustrated by supply chain disruption, have recently stepped up their own efforts to secure resources by going directly to manufacturers.

General Motors agreed to prepay Livent, a lithium mining group, with $200 million to secure supplies, while Ford said it would withhold funding from Liontown Resources to develop a lithium mine. Stellantis has even taken an interest of 50 million euros in Vulcan Energy Resources, which wants to produce lithium in Germany.

“What we’ve seen, where automakers have dabbled in the supply chain, is the very beginning of what’s going to happen,” says Jaffe.

Some automakers go straight to lithium mining companies to buy raw materials © Bloomberg

While some see these moves as a much-needed change in strategy, others say certain deals smack of panic. “It tells you how desperate they are on lithium units — they’re willing to make deals with companies that don’t have production,” said Chris Berry, president of Mountain House Partners, a consulting firm.

However, Lukasz Bednarski, chief research analyst at S&P Global Commodity Insights, suggests that the doom-mongering is overblown.

“The fact that the market is tight is a good reason for automakers to look at their supply chains. They used to have the mentality: ‘we buy batteries, but let’s leave the purchasing of the battery materials to the battery manufacturers’. That is slowly changing.”

But, he adds: “It’s still not common for automakers to go out and buy the lithium mine. I don’t think such a trend will really materialize, because that would be very unusual.”

Higher prices come as Western governments commit to industrial policies that will affect where automakers get their raw materials from, through limits and incentives.

“I don’t think it’s just the pricing environment,” said Yayoi Sekine, chief of energy storage at BloombergNEF. “The geopolitical environment has raised many more questions about securing the supply chain.”

US President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act includes tax credits for EVs with a certain percentage of raw materials sourced from the US, or free trade partners or recycling, prompting automakers and battery cell manufacturers to rush to rethink their sourcing strategies. It also prevents vehicles from accessing those credits if any of the critical materials are mined, processed or recycled by a “foreign entity of concern.”

Berry says economic and geopolitical changes — including rising energy costs from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and rising interest rates — could turn what would have been a drop in battery prices into something more sustainable.

“The whole investment thesis is based on the fact that batteries get cheaper and cheaper every year and get a higher energy density,” he says. “Here we are, for the first time ever, where the price of batteries has stagnated.”

“Given so much change in the battery supply chain . . . the industry needs to turn a dime, and that means some of this cost pressure could be structural.”