Carlton AFL star Sam Docherty’s wife Natalie reveals moment that made her year as he beat cancer

Carlton star Sam Docherty celebrated lavishly with his teammates when he scored a goal against Richmond in the first game of the year on his return from his second cancer battle – but that wasn’t his wife Natalie’s favorite moment of the season.

That came in the Blues’ clash with North Melbourne on round seven and Docherty shared an embrace with fellow cancer survivor Ben Cunnington.

‘Sam and Ben have such a nice relationship and I’m talking to [Cunnington’s wife] Belinda a lot. We both went through it,” Docherty told the… Herald Sun.

“The first round when Sam scored a goal was beautiful and you realize it’s more than just a game. It’s a community and everyone has been so supportive of me.’

Natalie Docherty (pictured with footy star husband Sam) is excited about how the season has been going for him – with a moment that turned out to be particularly heartwarming

The mother-to-be was thrilled when Docherty’s fellow cancer survivor Ben Cunnington (back to camera) hugged Sam before Carlton’s clash with North Melbourne on round seven

Cunnington — who, like his Carlton counterpart, battled and beat testicular cancer — was still recovering and didn’t take the field when the pair hugged at Marvel Stadium before the Blues won the Kangaroos on April 30.

The statue was one of the highlights of the AFL season, along with Cunnington’s return to action in North’s game against Adelaide on August 14, when he collapsed hugging his wife and children on the pitch.

Docherty was overrun by his ecstatic team-mates when he scored a goal just before half-time from the season opener win over Richmond, capping his return from two bouts with the deadly disease.

Cunnington finally returned to the field in August and provided another stunning moment when he collapsed hugging his wife and children (pictured)

Docherty’s comeback after beating cancer saw him send his teammates into a frenzy when he kicked a goal in the first round of the Blues win over Richmond (pictured)

A few days before that game, Carlton coach Michael Voss admitted that when he first met the defender in October last year, his health struggles were so severe that he didn’t think he’d be able to make an appearance in the curtain raiser.

“I’m so proud, all year we’ve said that as long as you get through the season and everything goes well, it’s a successful year for him, and he got through every game,” Docherty said of her husband.

“I found out I’m pregnant in May, so I’m 22 weeks now and I feel really good.”

The couple’s first child is expected in January.