Carlos Rodon puts in a dazzling display on his potential last outing for the San Francisco Giants

Carlos Rodon struckout 10 batters in seven dominant innings amid speculation he could be on the move before Tuesday’s much-anticipated trading deadline.

The pitcher of the San Francisco Giants was on fire in Oracle Park and gave up only two hits and none after the third inning when his team defeated the Chicago Cubs 4-0 on Sunday-evening.

But while Giants fans loved their pitcher this weekend, he may not be on their roster on Tuesday, as rumors continue to swirl about a potential move.

As reported by the Jon Heyman of New York Postthe Giants are now “listening” to their veterans, and Rodon and Joc Pederson could be there too.

Rodon would definitely help teams in need of a starting pitcher as he is a two-time All-Star in 2021 and 2022.

In 20 starts for the Giants this season, he has a 3.18 ERA, a competitive 2.41 FIP, a 1.121 WHIP and average of three walks and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Dixon Machado Makes His Giants Debut After Being Acquired From Chicago Cubs

Three teams linked with a possible late trade for the Florida-born 29-year-old are the Minnesota Twins, the St Louis Cardinals — or even a return to Chicago with the White Sox, where he played between 2015 and 2021.

As it stands, Rodon is halfway through the first year of a two-year deal with the Giants, but he may opt out after this season.

Meanwhile, the Giants took over Dixon Machado from the Cubs on Sunday, while minor league rightman Raynel Espinal went the other way.