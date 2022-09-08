Carlos Alcarez hits ‘one of the greatest shots EVER’ at the US Open

<!–

Carlos Alcaraz sent social media into a tailspin on Wednesday night when he took one of the best shots of all time during his US Open quarterfinal.

The young Spaniard, widely regarded as the best up and coming player on the ATP Tour, had Arthur Ashe on his feet when he made an incredible behind-the-back return in his match with Jannik Sinner.

His Italian opponent had knocked the ball back to him with a shot that looked destined to win the point, before a leaping Alcarez defied the odds – and gravity – with a spinning backhand to play the ball back.

Carlos Alcaraz defied gravity when he jumped and returned a brilliant shot behind his back

The world number three seemed to have lost the point before somehow managing to make a comeback

Not only that, but the 19-year-old then went on to win the point with his next return, prompting the crowd to give him a standing ovation.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Twitter was inundated with praise for the number 3 seed after seeing his New York exploits, with some calling it the best photo they’d ever seen.

One viewer commented, “Carlos Alcaraz just got the best shot I’ve ever seen in my life,” while another added, “It’s nearly midnight on the East Coast and Carlos Alcaraz is making circus shots in the US Open.”

More broadly, the official US Open report then summed up the sentiments of many by tweeting, “If this match is the future of men’s tennis, we’re in for a great era.”

A stunned Twitter user quickly called the recording the ‘biggest’ he’d ever seen

Another spoke of the Spaniard’s ‘circus shots’ at a crucial stage of his US Open quarter-final

Sinner is also only 21, and the pair will be pitted against each other for many years to come, as the era of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic draws to a close.

The pair faced off in the US Open quarterfinals for a place in the last four and a matchup with the last American standing, Frances Tiafoe.

When the game started on Wednesday-evening, Alcaraz was the highest remaining in the men’s singles, with Daniil Medvedev and his compatriot Rafael Nadal both being eliminated earlier in the tournament.

Alcaraz is considered by many to be the brightest young talent in tennis, and he is only 19