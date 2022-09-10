Carlos Alcaraz wins incredible five-set US Open semifinal thriller against American Frances Tiafoe

Carlos Alcaraz takes on Casper Ruud for the US Open title and world rankings after beating American Frances Tiafoe in another five-set classic to reach his first Grand Slam final.

The 19-year-old is the youngest man to reach a slam final since compatriot Rafael Nadal won his first title at the French Open in 2005.

Comparisons between the compatriots are inescapable and Alcaraz, who had fought five sets after 2am in his previous two matches, showed Nadal-like abilities of mental and physical stamina to recover and beat American Tiafoe 6-7 ( 6), 6-3, 6-1, 6-7(5), 6-3.

Carlos Alcaraz celebrates his amazing five-set win over American Frances Tiafoe

Tiafoe showed tremendous courage to fight back again and again, but he lost in the end

Former First Lady Michelle Obama was impressed by Arthur Ashe’s performances

It was a breakthrough tournament for 24-year-old Tiafoe, beating Nadal for the biggest win of his career in the fourth round before becoming the first American to make the last four in New York for 16 years and the first black American. husband since Arthur Ashe in 1972.

He was cheered on here by Michelle Obama, who was greeted enthusiastically by the Flushing Meadows audience, and made an impressive recovery after looking down and out after the third set, saving a match point in the fourth in a competition full of athleticism, flair and passion.

But it is third-seeded Alcaraz to advance to the final to face Norwegian Ruud, with both men knowing the win would put them at the top of the rankings – Alcaraz as the youngest man ever.

“It’s great to be able to fight for big things,” said Alcaraz. ‘First time in a Grand Slam final. I can see the No. 1, but at the same time it is so far.

Tiafoe was emotional at the end of the match after falling painfully short in the final

Alcaraz will have the chance to become number 1 in the world on Sunday if he takes Casper Ruud . can beat

“I have one more to go against a player who is playing unbelievably. I’m going to give everything I have. I’m going to enjoy the moment and see what happens.’

An emotional Tiafoe also addressed the crowd, saying, “Too good for Carlos tonight. I gave everything I had for the past two weeks. I came here to win the US Open and I feel like I’m disappointing everyone. It really hurts. I’ll be back and one day I’ll win this thing.’

A packed crowd was equal in this from the start and very divided in their affections, demonstrating both the popularity of Alcaraz and the diversity of the stadium.

Alcaraz may not have been as sharp as he was against Jannik Sinner on Wednesday in their five-hour game, but there was still plenty of spring in the teenager’s legs.

The crowd fell in love with 24-year-old America Tiafoe . during the two-week tournament

Tiafoe roars with pleasure after winning the fourth set via a tiebreak over Arthur Ashe

He saved a set point at 5-6 and then won one of the barely believable all-court points that are quickly becoming his trademark, scrambling to retrieve a series of volleys before passing Tiafoe down the line.

The crowd rose and Alcaraz produced more magic to fight back from 3-6 in the tie-break, only to make a double foul on Tiafoe’s fifth chance.

It brought the American’s tie-break record to 7-0 these two weeks, equaling Pete Sampras’ previous best set.

Alcaraz was the youngest men’s semi-finalist in Flushing Meadows since Sampras in 1990 and came back in the second set, breaking for 4-2 and resisting the pressure to equalize.

Tiafoe was beginning to look tired mentally and physically, apparently tired of the sustained excellence it took to try and emulate Alcaraz.

He won just one point in the first three games of the third set, two of which were on his serve, and got into big trouble when Alcaraz won five straight runs to break early in the fourth.

Tiafoe returns a shot to the net against his young Spanish opponent during the semi-finals

The crowd applauds Tiafoe as he sinks to his couch after a very exciting match

But just when it looked like Tiafoe’s race was over, he awoke. Not having broken Alcaraz’s serve all night, he did it twice in a row, sprinting to his seat to show that there was still life in him.

The Tiafoe-supporting part of the crowd wanted their man to take it to a decider, and he won one of the points of the night to save a match point at 4-5, with a great defense and then pull it off make with the best drop shots.

And in the tiebreak he was again immense, improving his record to 8-0 to ensure there would be more drama from five sets.

After giving so much to stay in the game, Tiafoe found his pit draining quickly in the decider, while somehow Alcaraz still had plenty to give.

Two flawless lobs helped him rack up more match points and this time he grabbed one and collapsed in delight on the field.

