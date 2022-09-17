Carlo Ancelotti says the Vinicius Jr. incident has not been discussed in the dressing room

Carlo Ancelotti has said that the racism storm associated with a Spanish television guest who killed Vinicius Jr. told to ‘stop playing the money’ has not been discussed in Real Madrid’s dressing room.

Pedro Bravo, president of the Spanish Real Estate Association, told the Brazilian winger to stop ‘playing the monkey’ on the controversial nighttime football talk show El Chiringuito after Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Mallorca.

The agent later apologized for his comments in which he also told Vinicius that his festive dances were welcome in Brazil, but not Spain.

Speaking to the press before the Madrid derby on Sunday night, Ancelotti lamented the racism towards his player before revealing that the incident had not been discussed in Real Madrid’s dressing room.

“First of all, I think it’s important to emphasize that I don’t normally see this kind of racism in Spain. The club has made a statement and Vinicius has made a statement and I agree. He is doing well and is still working as hard as ever with the rest of the team,” said Ancelotti.

“We didn’t discuss this issue in our dressing room. We talked about football there. We have not discussed it because I think he has already discussed it well in his statement,” the Italian added.

Carlo Ancelotti said the incident involving Pedro Bravo Vinicius Jr. compared to a monkey was not discussed in the Real Madrid dressing room.

“I didn’t advise him on this, as I’m not his father or brother. I’m not worried about how it might affect the game. I don’t think it affects him, for I have seen him with his usual joy.

“We’re playing a football game and it’s an away game, as we are used to. Of course Atletico fans will support their team. We only think about how to beat them, that’s all.’

Many figures of the football landscape leapt to Vinicius’ defense in the days following Bravo’s use of the slur on El Chiringuito.

Spanish agent Pedro Bravo told Vinicius Jr on El Chringuito TV to ‘stop playing the monkey’

“They say happiness bothers you,” Vinicius said in a video posted on social media.

“The happiness of a victorious black Brazilian in Europe is much more disturbing.

“But my desire to win, my smile and the sparkle in my eyes are much bigger than that.

‘You can’t even imagine. I was the victim of a xenophobic and racist comment. But that didn’t start yesterday.’

He added: “Weeks ago they started criminalizing my dancing. Dances that are not mine.

Vinicius Jnr has posted a video on social media in which he reacts to racist abuse targeting his dancing

The Real Madrid star has been criticized for his dance party after he scored against Mallorca

‘They belong to Ronaldinho, Neymar, [Lucas] paqueta, [Antoine] Griezmann, Joao Felix, Matheus Cunha… they belong to Brazilian funk and samba artists, reggaeton singers and black Americans.

‘Those are dances to celebrate the cultural diversity of the world. Accept it, respect it. I’m not going to stop.’

Meanwhile, Neymar captioned a social media post in which he and Vinicius dance while on international duty with Brazil: ‘Dribbling, dance and be yourself, happy to be who you are! Go for the top, my friend, we’ll dance to your next target.’

Brazilian legend Pele also defended Vinicius, saying the continued presence of racism won’t stop them “keep smiling.”

Bravo took to Twitter to apologize and insist the phrase was “metaphorical”

“Football is joy. It’s a dance. It’s a real party,” he wrote on social media.

“While racism still exists, we won’t let that stop us from smiling. And so we continue to fight racism: fight for our right to be happy.’

Real Madrid have released a statement in response to the comments threatening legal action against anyone who has said anything racist or offensive to any of their players.

Neymar and Pele have both used social media to support the Real Madrid star. Neymar told Vinicius: ‘Dribbling, dance and be yourself’ (above) after racist comment

Pele said football included ‘dancing’ and ‘joy’ and encouraged Vinicius to stand up to racism

“Real Madrid CF rejects all kinds of racist and xenophobic expressions and behavior in football, sport and life in general, such as the regrettable and unfortunate comments made in recent hours against our player Vinicius Junior,” the statement said. the club.

Real Madrid want to show all its love and support for Vinicius Junior, a player who understands football as an attitude to life based on joy, respect and sportsmanship.

‘Football, the most global sport there is, must be an example of values ​​and coexistence.

“The club has instructed its legal services to take legal action against anyone using racist expressions against our players.”