Carlo Ancelotti jokes he should ‘RETIRE’ if he ‘can’t get Valverde to score 10 goals a season’

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has praised Federico Valverde after his goal in their win over RB Leipzig and joked that he should ‘retire’ if he ‘can’t get Valverde to score at least 10 times a season’.

Madrid beat the German side 2-0 on Wednesday to maintain their perfect start to the season, having won all eight games so far.

However, they were frustrated by Leipzig, with Valverde only breaking through in the 79th minute, before Marco Asensio scored a second later.

The midfielder has been in excellent form so far this year after a breakthrough campaign in 2021-22.

He has already scored three times and provided two assists in eight games, having only scored once last season.

And Ancelotti was full of praise for the Uruguayan after the game. Asked about Valverde’s scoresheet, the Italian said: “What was strange last year was that he only scored one goal, in the Super Cup I think.

“If you can’t get a player like that to score at least 10 goals in a season, then you should tear up your coach badge and retire.

‘Because he has a rock of a foot. Tonight he fired with his left foot. I’ve never seen him shoot with his left hand like that, so it shows that he’s confident in his abilities, and he has a lot of abilities.

“He’s more than just energy. But to say he is the best in the world in his position, we may have to wait a little longer.”

Ancelotti’s side lead the Champions League group after two wins over Celtic and Leipzig, with Shakhtar Donetsk the other team in their group.

Meanwhile, they are also at the top of LaLiga having won all five of their matches as they build on their Champions League triumph at the end of last season.