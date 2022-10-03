Carlin Sterritt announces engagement to girlfriend Emily Bradwell

<!–

Carlin Sterritt has proposed to his girlfriend, Emily Bradwell.

The former Bachelorette star and his two-year-old love shared the happy news on their respective Instagram accounts on Monday.

“Yeah, to spend the rest of my days with you,” Emily captioned a picture of her hand, wearing a beautiful diamond ring.

Another photo showed the couple in love hugging after Carlin, 31, asked the question.

Alongside his own post, Carlin wrote, “What a memorable two-year celebration with this incredible human being.”

In addition, a video shot on the day showed the picturesque waterfront location where the proposal took place.

The pair enjoyed glasses of wine and ice cream by the beach and looked absolutely smitten.

Carlin and Emily officially went Instagram in December 2020 and the couple in love is getting stronger.

While celebrating Emily’s birthday in February, Carlin shared a dedication to his beloved.

“Congratulations on this incredibly kind-hearted, generous, warm, loving and caring person who makes everything clear,” he wrote.

“I love you,” he added, next to a close-up view of Emily grinning from ear to ear on the beach.

He announced his breakup with ex-girlfriend Angie Kent, 32, in July 2020 after dating for just 10 months.

The two chose to part ways because of different values.