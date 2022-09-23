Carla Bruni struts her stuff on the runway of Milan fashion week

Former French first lady Carla Bruni sashayed down the runway today at TOD’s Milan Fashion Week show alongside industry veteran Naomi Campbell.

The 54-year-old and Naomi, 52, presented clothes from the label’s spring/summer 2023 collection.

Carla, an Italian French singer, actress and model, wore a matching two-piece beige suit with a long overcoat.

Her long brunette locks fell loose as the model casually rested one hand in her pocket as she strolled down the catwalk.

She has previously revealed that she works out two hours a day and practices a strict regimen of elliptical, pilates and barre exercises to ‘stay thin’.

Earlier that day, Naomi walked the runway at the Boss show and proved she’s still an A-list model despite her decades.

The footage comes after former French Dame Carla showed off her toned physique in candid topless snaps at the end of August.

The French-Italian beauty stood on a balcony overlooking a stunning sea view from a tropical sunny location as she posed with her arms above her head.

She looked incredible in a semi-sheer black sarong draped around her waist.

Carla and Naomi Campbell strutted their stuff down the runway at the Tod’s Fashion Show wearing long muted trench coats

Her long brunette locks fell loose as the singer and model turned her back to the camera in the risque snap.

She captioned the artistic looking image: ‘Derniers rayons’ which translates to ‘Last rays’ in English.

It comes after the beauty admitted she goes to ‘unspeakable lengths’ to maintain her good looks.

She revealed that she works out for two hours a day and practices a strict regimen of elliptical, pilates and barre exercises to ‘stay thin’.

Speaking to a French magazine Madame Figarothe singer and model talked about returning to the catwalk for Balmain and posing for one of YSL’s latest campaigns.

She said: ‘I may have a figure and a style, but I make an incredible effort to stay thin: two hours of exercise a day, some barre, an elliptical, a little pilates.’

Two for the price of one: The supermodels wore items from Tod’s 2022 Spring/Summer collection

But she said that she did not have a special relationship with beauty and that she prefers grace and charm.

She also admitted that she feels ‘too old’ to model and felt ‘weird’ about the fact that she is old enough to be the mother of the younger models.

Reflecting on her early years, the model also said she felt she was tall and lanky and felt invisible.

She talked about going through late puberty, which made her appreciate the looks she got on the beach at 17.

She admitted that she likes to seduce and please people, but without a sexual aim, and said that pleasing others was more interesting than beauty, which fades with age.

The 54-year-old French model is also a singer and actress, in addition to being the former first lady of France

The singer, who focused on her music and philanthropic activities when she lived at the Elysee Palace from 2008 to 2012 as France’s first lady, caused a sensation when she walked the runway for Balmain in 2021.

She also starred in YSL’s spring-summer photo campaigns, showing off her age-defying physique in revealing outfits

She said she still loves fashion and considers it a second family.

The biennial Milan Fashion runs until September 28.

Earlier this week, German supermodel Heidi Klum went braless as she was spotted with close friend Alessandra Ambrosio front row at Moschino’s Milan Fashion Week preview.

Bruni is married to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy, pictured in June, who was in power from 2007 to 2012

Klum, 49, showed off her cleavage in a plunging sleeveless jumpsuit with a kick-flare detail.

She added to her signature look with a pair of purple heels, while a black leather bag served as her only accessory as she made her way inside.

Joining the supermodel, Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio, 41, caught the eye in a vibrant multi-patterned crop top and jacket teamed with a matching mini skirt.

With vibrancy and color high on the agenda among many of Thursday’s guests, she completed her look with mismatched red strappy heels and a neon green handbag.