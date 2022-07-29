Carla Bruni is feeling the heat: Former French first lady, 54, enjoys her holiday with Sarkozy

You wouldn’t think Carla Bruni had a care in the world, judging by her holiday snaps.

But the serene images of the 54-year-old former French first lady belie the drama in her life.

Her husband Nicolas Sarkozy, French president from 2007 to 2012, is awaiting a year of house arrest.

Sarkozy, 67, was found guilty in September of illegally funding his failed 2012 reelection campaign.

Former French first lady Carla Bruni looks sensational in a black swimsuit. The Italian-French singer bathed in the sun while lying on her yacht, before cooling off by taking a dip in the ocean in Ibiza

Sarkozy, pictured with wife Bruni on a yacht in Ibiza, was found guilty in September of illegally funding his failed 2012 reelection campaign

He is appealing his sentence, which he can serve at home while wearing an electronic tag.

The sentence is suspended until the appeal is heard.

Meanwhile, he makes the most of his free time – this week on vacation on a yacht with his supermodel wife.

Miss Bruni looked chic in a black swimsuit and was spotted taking a dip while soaking up the sun near Ibiza, Spain.

She previously wore a casual outfit of jeans and a camisole and was seen kissing her husband.

Miss Bruni looked chic in a black swimsuit and was spotted taking a dip while soaking up the sun near Ibiza, Spain

Speaking to French magazine Madame Figaro this month, Miss Bruni revealed that it takes a lot of work to maintain her figure.

She said, “I may have a silhouette and a style, but I make unspeakable efforts to stay thin: two hours of exercise a day, some barre, an elliptical bike, a little Pilates.”

The former singer, who married Sarkozy in 2008, recently modeled for French fashion houses YSL and Balmain after a break.

She said it was “bizarre” because she was old enough to be the mother of the other models.