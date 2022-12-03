Carla Bruni, 54, stepped out in a chic black dress at the Women in Cinema event in Saudi Arabia in a chic black dress

<!–

Former French First Lady Carla Bruni stepped out in a chic black dress as she attended the Women in Cinema event in Saudi Arabia.

The 54-year-old looked classy as she paired the elegant dress with loose locks and classic makeup look at the Red Sea International Film Festival on Dec. 2.

She kept the look simple and eye-catching by wearing minimal jewelry with the long sleeve v-neck dress.

Carla wore no necklace, but adorned her wrists with gold and green bracelets and wore a gold band on her ring finger.

Carla was just one of the prolific figures at the event. Also in attendance were fashion icon Elle Macpherson, 54, model Sara Sampaio, 31, and actor Freida Pinto, 38.

Earlier this year, the former French First Lady spoke of the effort she makes to, in her words, “stay thin.”

She revealed that her regimen consisted of working out for two hours a day, a strict regimen of elliptical bike, Pilates and barre exercises.

In conversation with the French magazine Miss Figarothe singer and model talked about returning to the catwalk for Balmain and posing for one of YSL’s recent campaigns.

She said, “I may have a silhouette and a style, but I make unspeakable efforts to stay slim: two hours of exercise a day, a little barre, an elliptical bike, a little Pilates.”

But she said that she has no special relationship with beauty, preferring grace and charm.

She also confessed that she feels “too old” to model and that she felt strange about being old enough to be the mother of the younger models.

Reflecting on her early years, the model also said she felt tall and lanky and felt invisible.

She talked about a late puberty that made her appreciate the looks she got on the beach as a 17-year-old.

She admitted that she likes to seduce and please people, but without a sexual purpose, saying that pleasing others was more interesting than beauty, which fades with age.

The singer, who focused on her music and philanthropic activities while living at the Elysee Palace as France’s First Lady from 2008 to 2012, caused a sensation when she walked the catwalk for Balmain in 2021.

She also starred in YSL’s spring-summer photo campaigns, showing off her age-defying physique in revealing outfits.

She said she still loves fashion and considers it like a second family.