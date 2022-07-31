Carl Woods furiously DENIES split from Katie Price after she publicly announced romance was over

Carl Woods has taken to Instagram to launch into a furious rant, where he denied he and Katie Price have split up.

Rumours had swirled the pair had broken up after it was reported that the mother-of-six, 44, publicly announced that their romance is over while enjoying a boozy night out.

Filming from her house on Sunday, Carl, 33, angrily declared the pair were still together and raged that he was on the ‘frontline’ and therefore deserving of recognition.

He began: ‘All of you are full of s**t.’

Panning the camera round to show Katie, he continued: ‘Look, here she is. I’m still at the f**king house. All this, “Oh we want her shot of him”. Why don’t you all just f**k off?’

He went on to argue he was the best guy she’d ever been with and that he ‘supported this woman through everything’.

Carl raged: ‘Because you know something, you wanna know the truth? I’m the best f**king fella she’s ever had. And I’m the one that suffers the s**t, no one else.’

‘So all this, “Oh he’s a bad person, he’s this he’s that, he needs to go…” F**k off everyone because you’re full of s**t. I’m the one that’s on the frontline, I suffer the s**t and I’m the one that helps her, no one else.

‘I support this woman through everything. I’m the one that gets the flack, no one else.

‘So no, we haven’t broke up, I’m still at her house s f**k off with your b******t because you know nothing and you pretend.’

He continued: ‘I’m tired, I’m absolutely tired of being tarnished to be this bad person – and yes I am ranting, because you know what? I’ve suffered months and months and months with it… “Oh she’s unhappy with him, she’s unhappy with him”.

‘I’m the one that’s been made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so f**k off.’

He then moved the camera to show Harvey and Katie again, before finishing by saying: ‘I deserve some recognition for everything that I do. Nobody sees behind the scenes. I deserve some recognition and I get nothing.’

Katie first sparked split rumours this week when she was pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo where Carl was absent.

The embattled star was seen in her stepdad Paul’s Instagram snap three weeks after coming off social media for ‘personal reasons.’

It’s now been claimed that she has been telling people that she is very much single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: ‘Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over,.

‘She said that the couple had been rowing non-stop on holiday and things had come to blows with her deciding to call it a day when they returned home.

‘Those close to Katie hope it is over for good after their rocky romance has taken its toll on her.’

Despite Katie’s alleged comments, Carl appeared to hint that he was still engaged to Katie as he shared a short Instagram clip on Thursday of Katie showing off her dazzling ring while sat beside her dog and horse .

In the video, Katie could be heard saying: ‘This is me at my happiest. Thursday evening by the stables feeding the horses.’

MailOnline has contacted Katie and Carl’s representatives for comment.

It also followed Katie’s decision to come off social media for ‘personal reasons’.

Sharing a statement on her Instagram earlier this month, Katie wrote: ‘I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons.

‘Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx’.

The reality star turned off comments on the post, which she captioned with several heart emojis.

It followed the news that Katie’s ex Kris Boyson is engaged to Jamie O’Hara’s former fiancée Elizabeth Tierney – just two weeks after it emerged they were dating.

Lingerie model Elizabeth, 29, took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to share a picture of an empty ring box after enjoying a romantic beachside meal with Kris, 34, during which they were served by a private butler.

Mother-of-one Elizabeth posted a number of clips of the beautiful setting of their date, sharing a picture of herself looking out across an empty white sandy beach at sunset.

She could be seen enjoying a glass of wine, with the table set with flowers.

The pair have shared a number of snaps from their holiday on the Greek island of Kos in recent days.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Elizabeth and Kris for comment.

It first emerged the couple were dating earlier this month, just two months after talkSPORT pundit Jamie, 35, announced the breakdown of their seven-year engagement.

Elizabeth is now living with Kris, which came as a shock to mutual pals, who know the personal trainer had a close friendship with Jamie.

A source told MailOnline: ‘Elizabeth and Kris have been dating for several weeks now.

‘They grew close as friends and because Kris is Elizabeth’s personal trainer – but it wasn’t long before their relationship turned romantic.

‘Elizabeth has moved into Kris’s home, so they have already taken their romance to the next level.

‘The trouble is, Jamie and Kris were good friends, and so there’s an element of betrayal there no one expected him to move on with Jamie’s ex-fiancée.’

On May 25, Jamie revealed he had split from Elizabeth, saying on Instagram: ‘We’ve had an amazing 7 years but things haven’t worked out.

‘She’s given me a lifetime of memories and helped me through the most distressing part of my life.

‘Time to work on myself and get back to the drawing board.’

Former footballer Jamie shares children Archie, 12, Harry, 11, and George, eight, with ex-wife Danielle Lloyd, 38, while he has also acted as a father figure to model Elizabeth’s nine-year-old daughter.

In April, Kris sparked speculation he was back with ex-Katie after the two posted matching Instagram stories from the same luxury getaway.

The pair insisted it was just a coincidence and that Kris had been at The Copper Club hotel in Sussex with another woman.

Katie’s engagement to current boyfriend Carl Woods, 32, was briefly called off last year following claims she sent flirty messages to Kris from her daughter Princess’s Instagram profile.

Kris, who has previously starred on MTV’s Ex on the Beach, dated model Bianca Gascoigne, 35, following the end of his on/off romance with Katie.

The pair split in 2021, citing their busy work lives as the reason for the breakup.