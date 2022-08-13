Carl Williams killer Matthew ‘The General’ Johnson drops his appeal bid from Barwon Prison

The hitman responsible for the murder of underworld boss Carl Williams has withdrawn his appeal to overturn his conviction and end his life sentence.

Supermax inmate Matthew “the General” Johnson brutally beat Williams in a Barwon prison in Victoria and beat him to death with the handle of an exercise bike seat in April 2010.

Johnson reportedly had his appeal withdrawn last month, with a source close to him saying he “had audacity” to obtain relevant documents from Victoria Police and that he was “unwilling to lie and say others were involved” .

CCTV cameras caught Johnson red-handed in 2010, recording him hitting Williams eight times with the seatpost in a high-security unit of the prison. It took guards 30 minutes to realize what Johnson had done.

He received a minimum of 32 years in prison for the murder, although he claims to be innocent and acted in self-defense – a claim the judge described as “fantastic” at the time.

Johnson appealed the conviction in 2021.

Baby-faced kingpin Williams, had ordered the murder of three people and conspired to kill a fourth.

From prison, however, he assisted the police in their investigation of at least ten unsolved underworld hit jobs.

Williams, a convicted murderer and drug trafficker, was staring at life in prison with a 35-year unconditional sentence.

A Supreme Court judge found Johnson killed Williams because he knew Williams informed police about the 2004 murders of police informant Terence Hodson and wife Christine.

Johnson, who has been in isolation since the murder, is the leader of the prisoner of war gang at Barwon Prison. The gang has an outspoken disdain for those who cooperate with the police.

Williams had linked himself to former cop Paul Dale and top hit man Rodney Collins in the Hodson murders in information he provided to the Victoria Police Department.

The pair were charged with the murders and appeared in court when Williams was murdered.

A source close to Johnson told the Herald Sun in Melbourne, he had had “guts” to obtain police documents relevant to the case and Johnson had said he was “unwilling to lie and say that others were involved” in Williams’ murder to pursue his appeal further.

He told the source, “I did it for the reasons I did.”

Johnson is still in lockdown at Barwon Prison for 23 hours of each of his days.

His criminal record includes more than 100 previous convictions for serious crimes, serving ten previous prison terms.

He had also recorded 76 separate incidents within the prison, including multiple assaults on inmates and prison staff, starting a fire and possession of contraband – all prior to the 2010 murder trial.

A 2012 report by a Victorian ombudsman revealed that prisoners of war were “responsible for a series of violent attacks on prisoners and prisons,” including an attack on a prisoner allegedly acting as a police informer.

A credo, allegedly written by Johnson, for his gang described how problems in prison could be solved through violence, including bashing, stabbing and cutting.

A photo with a piece of paper bearing the primitive creed was posted on a social media profile linked to the ultra-violent prison gang.

“POW Prison is the jungle, and only the strong can survive … Problems are solved with chaos and violence … People live and people die, We operate eye for an eye,” the note reads.

“Behind the concrete we are fighting a war, action can erupt a step past the cell door, we hit, stab and cut,” it continues.

The credo is signed: ‘Matt Johnson, The General’.