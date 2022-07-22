Carl Froch says Anthony Joshua should NOT have left Robert McCracken

Carl Froch says Anthony Joshua needs to ‘get his head in order’ before stepping into the ring with Oleksandr Usyk on August 20 and criticizes the British boxer for parting ways with Rob McCracken.

Joshua faces Usyk for the second time this year, having lost his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles following a unanimous points decision at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium last September.

Froch – who is a former Super Middleweight champion – says AJ needs to be more “aggressive” and use his size and strength against Usyk to stand a chance of winning their blockbuster fight.

Speak with Boxing Social, Froch said, “Everyone has said it before, but he’s the bigger, stronger man, so if he can use those qualities, he can take the win.”

Froch added: “The first thing he needs to do before he gets in that ring is get his head in order.”

“I don’t think he should have left Rob McCracken, but this change could do him some good because it could just revive something and make him think differently – make him a little bit more aggressive.”

Joshua said goodbye to McCracken (left) after his loss to Usyk last September

AJ decided to team up with Robert Garcia (right) – a highly decorated Mexican-American coach with a catalog of world champions on his resume

“He needs to get his head in order and start to believe in himself, or things will go wrong for him.”

Joshua said final goodbyes to McCracken earlier this summer and turned to Robert Garcia, the highly decorated Mexican-American coach with a catalog of world champions on his resume.

The British heavyweight boxer has previously said the branch with Garcia has helped him prepare well for the fight set to take place in Saudi Arabia on August 20.

Barry McGuigan is also hopeful that AJ will be more aggressive in his rematch with Usyk.

The Irish promoter and former professional boxer said: ‘He is… [Joshua] got the physicality to win it. He has to get his tactics right and apply those tactics.”

“In my mind, you’re just going down with that man. Use a solid trajectory, hit it hard to the body and raise your shots as the fight continues.”

“Just finish him, run him down, use your physical strength. That’s the way he’ll win the fight, nothing else. It’s not that complicated.’