Carl Froch believes Jake Paul is not ‘stupid’ enough to accept his offer of a fight after call-out

“He’s not that stupid!” Carl Froch doesn’t believe Jake Paul would accept his offer for a fight… if the former world champion joins Tony Bellew in calling out the YouTube star

  • Former World Champion Carl Froch doubts Jake Paul will accept his fight invite
  • Paul will take on Hasim Rahman Jr on August 6. in his sixth professional fight
  • Froch previously claimed he wouldn’t even bother training for a showdown with Paul

By Dominic Hogan for Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Carl Froch doesn’t believe Jake Paul is stupid enough to accept his offer of a fight after calling out the YouTube sensation.

Turning professional as a boxer, Paul has caused shockwaves throughout the sport and not always for the right reasons, as he has already made enemies of UFC star Conor McGregor and fellow boxer Tony Bellew.

Paul’s next fight is against Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 16, and he already has five professional fights to his name.

Former World Champion Carl Froch Doesn’t Believe Jake Paul Is Dumb Enough To Fight Him

Responding on Twitter to speculation he could fight Paul, Froch said:

Froch didn’t mute the speculation that the two could go head-to-head soon, and if anything he sparked the rumors with a jab that Paul is sure to respond to.

Although he is still retired, Froch had previously said, “I would… [fight Paul] yes, because I wouldn’t consider that a fight.

“I know he’s doing what he’s doing, and he’s improving, and he’s got people who want to watch him box, which is great, fair game for him.

Hasim Rahman Jr is the first man Paul has faced with a background in professional boxing

Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr – head to head
Jake ‘The Problem Child’ Paul Hasim ‘Gold Blooded’ Rahman Jr
25 Age 31
6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Height 6 ft 3 in (191 cm)
13 stone, 8lbs Weight 16 stones
5 wins 12
4 by KO 6
0 Losses 1
0 pulls 0

‘But someone like that, how should I say, when I try to play football against the top clubs, it makes no sense that I sit on the bench or play tennis against the top players.

“Jake Paul plays a professional boxer, but he’s not. He can’t really fight, he knows how to stand up and he knows how to punch, but he’s not a professional boxer.

“So to answer your question, if Jake Paul called me, then absolutely. I wouldn’t even train for it, I’d hire him, I’d beat him up, and I’d get a good wage because it’s Jake Paul, then I’d go home happy.”

Jake Paul talks to Hasim Rahman Jr. leading up to their fight on August 6

Paul trolled his previous opponents in a mocking video on his Instagram account

Jake Paul took to Instagram to troll his previous opponents for not promoting their fights

Paul is already entangled in a feud with Rahman Jr. ahead of their fight in August, after the YouTube star claimed he did all the heavy lifting in promoting their fight.

Paul released a spoof video earlier this week, in which he claimed he suffered a broken back as a result of most of the promotion of all five of his professional matches to date.

Posted to his Instagram account, Paul appears to be upset in a hospital bed, with his girlfriend, 27-year-old Julia Rose, appearing at his bedside as his nurse.

in reply, Rahman Jr wrote: ‘@JakePaul Mr ‘Increase Fighters Pay’ Maybe if I didn’t get 0% of the PPV you would have some help. Don’t blame me stupid***’

Hasim Rahman Jr took to his Instagram story to comment on Paul’s online antics

