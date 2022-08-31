Carjackers return car with a tank full of gas and an apology note after robbing Brazilian mother

<!–

A couple of carjackers in Brazil had apparently changed their minds after stealing a mother’s car at gunpoint and returning it along with an apology note claiming they hadn’t noticed her special son’s pram was inside.

Surveillance footage showed Rosyneide Almeida was about to park her car in the garage of her home in the southeastern city of Cariacica on Sunday when she was approached by one of the gunmen.

“He said I had to get out because he wanted the car,” Almeida told Brazilian news channel G1.

Rosyneide Almeida stands beside her vehicle before she was approached by armed carjackers outside her home in Cariacica, Brazil, on Sunday. One of the suspects demanded that she hand over her car. She was able to get her two children out without any problems. The vehicle was left in the street with a full tank of gas and an apology note after the carjackers discovered a pram was made especially for the woman’s son, who suffers from encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

Rosyneide Almeida met with police on Tuesday and was able to pick up her son’s $3,000 stroller, which had previously been donated to meet his needs because he suffers from ROM encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain.

Rosyneide Almeida’s daughter adjusts the stroller harness to her four-year-old brother

The mother of two told the carjacker that her four-year-old son, who suffers from encephalitis, encephalitis, and nine-year-old daughter were still in the vehicle.

“I opened the door and pulled them out, took them both out. I was desperate,” she said.

Not only was Almeida concerned about recovering her car, but she was also concerned about the $3,000 stroller donated to the family to meet her son’s needs.

Friends and family helped Almeida with a social media drive to find the car, which was eventually abandoned on the street and found Tuesday by an acquaintance.

Authorities have yet to release the vehicle to Rosyneide Almeida as a car theft and robbery unit is investigating the carjacking

Rosyneide Almeida tried to prevent the carjackers from escaping with her car after she was robbed at gunpoint outside her house on Sunday

The stolen vehicle had a full tank of gas and a handwritten apology card.

The note, written in Portuguese, read: ‘Crime asks for forgiveness, at the time of the (robbery) it was not possible to see the child’s problem. The car is returned. Tank is full!!!’

The Vehicle Theft and Robbery Unit of the Cariacica Civil Police returned the stroller to Almeida, but kept the car pending completion of parts of the initial investigation before releasing it to her.