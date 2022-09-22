Carjacker shoots dead Houston father and steals his vehicle with his son still INSIDE

It remains unclear how the child died, but police said heat exhaustion was a possible cause

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a Houston man, then stealing his car with a toddler in it and leaving the child to die.

Houston police say the suspect faces murder and evidence tampering, and his identity will be revealed when those charges are filed.

Police received a call at 1:46 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting near the corner of El Camino Del Rey Street and Chimney Rock Road in west Houston.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a 38-year-old man who had been shot dead.

At around 6:30 PM that evening, a woman called police to say her husband and 2-year-old son were missing, and investigators realized her husband was the victim of the earlier shooting.

“We never knew about the child until she called,” Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite told reporters.

After a search, police found the missing car more than 10 miles from the shooting scene and found the boy trapped inside.

Officers broke open the windows and began performing CPR on the child, after which they called an ambulance.

‘Unfortunately it was too late. The child had passed in the car,” Satterwhite said. “Right now we don’t know why or how or what the cause of death will be. It could be something like heat exhaustion, we just don’t know.

“That will be determined by autopsy later. “It’s the hardest thing we do,” he said. “Children are innocent.”

Satterwhite said the car thief is believed to have left the car where he was found and locked it up with the child inside.

He said police believed the victim had met the suspect when an argument broke out between them.

They said the suspect may have drawn a gun and then shot the victim multiple times before taking off in the car.

Surveillance footage of the suspect shows a black man wearing black shorts, a white t-shirt and an Oakland Raiders baseball cap walking around a grocery store.