Carjacked Amazon delivery truck leads cops on wild highspeed chase on California freeway

A man who stole an Amazon van led police on a wild car chase down a California highway, crashed into three cars and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Police began the pursuit of fugitive driver Quintin Jarnall Larks, 32, at 5:18 p.m. Monday, July 25, as officers responded to two reports of robbery at a mobile home in Riverside, California.

During their investigation, Riverside Police also received several calls from an Amazon van hitting several parked vehicles, saying the same man, Larks, had stolen the truck.

Larks ignored attempts by police to stop him, leading to the high-speed chase down the highway, where three police cars immediately followed him.

You can see the truck crossing the median strip and meeting oncoming traffic, where other motorists swerve as it drove on to flee the officers.

Aerial footage also shows the van crashing into three vehicles, with one backing up as it ran from lane to lane, crossing another at an intersection and pushing a pickup truck into the center wall.

He then dumped the stolen Amazon vehicle, jumped the wall before running down the highway.

He tries to climb another wall by grabbing on to the foliage and jumps into what appears to be private property, but footage shows him back on the side of the road.

The 32-year-old then raises his hands to show police that he was unarmed as he stands on the shoulder of the highway, as police pull up in their vehicles right in front of him.

Aerial photos show Larks being held face down while officers arrest him.

Riverside police say none of those injured in the highway collisions were serious. After the arrest, Larks was taken to a nearby hospital where he was cured by doctors.

He was later charged with attempted murder, carjacking, driving under the influence of drugs that caused injuries, reckless evasion from the police, theft from a home and assault with a deadly weapon.

Larks is now being held in a local jail on $1 million bail.

Riverside Police Captain Chad Milby told… Fox news: ‘This suspect posed a major threat’ to our community.

“The composure and professionalism displayed by our officers, constables and coordinators during this intense and chaotic situation not only led to the arrest of a highly dangerous criminal, but also demonstrated the high level of training our department has shown to keep Riverside safe.”