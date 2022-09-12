Carindale stabbing leaves man dead in Goodlife gym carpark

<!–

A man was stabbed to death in a gym parking lot during a ‘horrific’ incident in which police said a gang was ‘extremely motivated to track down this person’.

pPolice are now looking for the perpetrator and four others involved in the murder that took place in southeastern Brisbane at about 1 p.m. Monday.

Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham said he had seen some CCTV footage of the incident and ‘it’s horrific’.

The man, believed to be 23, was stabbed multiple times outside a Goodlife gym on the corner of Creek and Pine Mountain roads in Carindale.

He was driving a white Mercedes when he was confronted by two vehicles, a black Audi A3 hatchback and a white Nissan Patrol.

The Mercedes was rammed by the Nissan and five men – four from the Nissan and one from the Audi – went to the Mercedes and used a crowbar to smash the windows.

The driver managed to get out of the car on the passenger side, but was then chased by the five men.

When they caught up with him, one of the pursuers stabbed him several times.

Massingham told reporters that off-duty medical personnel tried to help the victim at the scene but were unable to save him.

“He was found with serious injuries and the police are investigating what happened,” a spokesperson said.

Police are reportedly investigating whether the stabbing is related to motorcycle gang activity.

A bystander said up to 50 people were at the scene and the gym was being evacuated.

Another said they saw police chasing a man on a hill, away from the gym.

“Police diverted traffic,” they said.

“Then, across the street from the gym, paramedics were working on someone on the floor who didn’t look like they were in great shape.

“There was a huge crowd of people there and everyone had their phone filming.

‘Lots of police and ambulance personnel on the scene and also a helicopter that flies.’

Officers at the scene have closed the intersection of Pine Mountain and Creek roads in Carindale.

The person who allegedly stabbed the man is still on the run.

Officers on the scene have closed the intersection of Pine Mountain and Creek roads in Carindale (pictured)