Carindale Brisbane gym alleged attacker arrested after burying guns at property

A man wanted for stabbing a Comanchero cyclist outside a Brisbane gym, allegedly buried weapons in a property before being arrested.

Thomas Friedrich Myler, 35, is the third person charged in the death of Levi Johnson, 23, in a parking lot of Goodlife gym in Mansfield on Monday.

Police got a tip before cornering Myler during a home raid on Skinner Avenue in Wellington Point and arresting him and his girlfriend on Friday night.

Brisbane’s Regional Crime Coordinator, Chief Inspector Andrew Massingham, said police would allege that he buried ‘a number’ of weapons in another property shortly before the arrest.

“We got help from PolAir and shortly after, a vehicle, a Mazda 323, left this address (Wellington Point),” he said.

“That vehicle was taken to an address in Chandler, where we believe the wanted person… has buried a number of firearms in a property.”

Myler allegedly had an argument and broke up with one of the alleged attackers Kyle Martin after the stabbing.

Martin is still on the run and police believe he is still in Queensland and may be armed.

“From some of the words spoken by this man (Myler) tonight, it appears that that relationship has broken down somewhat and that is clearly something we will be looking at in the coming days,” Chief Inspector Massingham said.

Myler has been charged with murder, unlawful possession of a motor vehicle, entering buildings, possessing explosives and driving a vehicle without an interlock.

His case was briefly referred to the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Saturday and the case has been adjourned until October 4.

His girlfriend has not been charged by the police and is still being questioned.

Two men Stuart Galloway and Luke Thomas Moore, both 34, have already been charged with murder.

Two cars were in Mr Johnson’s car before four men got out and started smashing its windows on Monday.

Mr Johnson ran away, but two men caught up with him nearby and he was stabbed several times.

“It’s definitely something cruel, it happened extremely quickly and they were indeed passionate about completing their task,” Inspector Massingham said.

CCTV footage released by police on Friday shows Martin in the Carindale shopping center before the attack.

“We say the four people met at a nearby location, they observed the victim, Mr Johnson, for some time, waited for him to leave a certain location and then followed him where they eventually cornered him on the gym parking lot in Mansfield or Carindale,” Chief Inspector Massingham said.

Police are calling on anyone with dashcam footage from the Creek Road parking lot between 12:30 and 2:10 p.m. Monday to come forward.

They are also looking for dashcam footage of the Winstanley Street parking lot between 11:05 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to report.