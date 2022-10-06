Cariah’s journey from videos of Warne and Lara to the World Cup: ‘I always believe that I can make it to the top’

Yannic Cariah looked like he belonged. Thirty years old, on T20I debut, bowling for the first time to Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell in Australia. Picked for Akeal Hosein. Selected for Fabian Allen and Hayden Walsh.

He bowled like a veteran with impeccable control, forcing Maxwell to make a mistake that can put inexperienced leg pinners to sleep.

In just his fifth T20 game of his career, Cariah took 1 for 15 from four overs, threw 13 dot balls and got one limit against the reigning world champion on their home turf.

Was he surprised?

“The funny thing about this is that if you work your whole life for something, the work you put into it comes the confidence in yourself,” Cariah said. “I have a lot of confidence in my abilities and what I can do. What I believe in. Nobody can take that away from me.”

Yannic Cariah has been hiding in plain sight his entire career. It’s all been there for all to see, but few seemed to notice.

However, he has not played in the CPL since 2016.

I saw [Adam] Zampa bowl and I saw how far he was bowling so I know with my style of bowling once I get into my areas it will be hard for anyone to play

“It’s not my fault,” Cariah said. “Those are the people who side with. I have no control over that.”

When you meet Cariah, you can see how he might be underestimated and even overlooked. He is spoken very softly. He doesn’t carry himself with a swagger.

But there is an inner confidence and belief in his ability that only becomes apparent the longer you talk to him.

It’s a confidence and belief that shouldn’t surprise anyone as he learned the game by watching videos from Shane Warne and Brian Lara. But it took some time after the Under-19 World Cup to find its place in domestic cricket.

“I’m a real all-rounder,” he said. “But when I started, I made my Trinidadian debut as a leg pinner. And then I found it hard to keep my place as a leg pinner because of other bowlers. So I put a little more emphasis on my batting. I made my comeback as a batter, and when my percussion started my bowling was always there I never neglected [either] theirs. I just got better and better over time.”

Despite leading the West Indies Emerging Team to their title in 2019-20, Cariah went on to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic for two years without playing a single domestic match. But his confidence never waned during that time.

“I am blessed with a gift for playing cricket,” said Cariah. “I always believe I can reach the top without giving up. Once I don’t give up. I guarantee I’ll make it.”

Yannic Cariah made his international debut against New Zealand•AFP/Getty Images

After a two-year absence from national cricket, earlier this year he made 72, 72, 18 and 100 in his first four first-class innings for Trinidad and Tobago. He also took 4 for 59 against Leeward Islands. After years of nobody noticing, someone finally did. West Indian selector Desmond Haynes noticed.

Cariah was chosen for West Indies A against Bangladesh A in a first-class match in August and cleared himself well enough to be called up for his ODI debut against New Zealand, leading to his selection for Australia. Cariah noted the jump in intensity from domestic to international level.

“You have to think much faster and have a lot of clarity in what you’re doing, to execute your skills and be decisive in what to do,” he said. “Because if you bowl a bad ball, it’s easily put away. They won’t miss any bad balls.”

But there were hardly any bad balls on Wednesday. He defeated Maxwell and Finch four times in his first two overs. His height was impeccable, a product of his maturity and ability to read conditions quickly on his first trip to Australia.

“I found out what heights were best for me for bowling and my style of bowling and I adapted very, very quickly,” he said. “What made it even better for me is that Australia was the first to bowl. And I saw” [Adam] Zampa bowl and I saw how far he was bowling, so I know with my style of bowling once I get to my territories it will be hard for everyone to play.”

It’s the kind of attitude his hero Warne would have been proud of. Cariah may not have the bluff, roar or swagger of the late great legpinner, but he has the same mentality.

“Whatever I do, I play to win,” said Cariah. “I don’t play to compete. I play to win.

“I’m a very calm person. But when they get to know me, I’m very cool. I try my best in everything I do. Good things happen to me. I have a positive attitude. myself.”