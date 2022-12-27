Carey’s maiden ton and Green’s defiant fifty bury South Africa

Tea Australia 575 for Dec. 8 (Warner 200, Carey 111, Smith 85, Green 51*, Head 51) lead South Africa 189 for 386 runs
They kept the South African bowlers on the pitch for a total of 145 overs and over five sessions in the hope of properly lowering their morale and being able to push for an innings.
The only consolation for South Africa may be that the temperatures were much cooler than the second day thanks to morning showers and clouds. Neither provided any assists though, as the pitch showed even rebound and the only way South Africa made things happen was through fast pace.
Pat Cummins found the limit when he drove a wide ball from Nortje across the point and then cut back against Kagiso Rabada. South Africa was convinced of the advantage but needed to confirm it at the review.
Those starts gave South Africa a chance to break through to Australia, but Carey and Green were solid on the counter-attack and defense respectively. Carey was strong on the drive and drilled Lungi Ngidi with three straight fours, including the one that took him to his fifty, while Green was content to bide his time as he tried to shield his finger from further blows.
Carey brought out the Australian 500 with a hook shot from a Rabada keeper and her own hundred as she edged three past Jansen. He was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in nine years, since Brad Haddin in 2013. Finally, he fell to Jansen’s short ball that billowed into the air.
By then, Green had faced 164 balls and if there was any pain, he wasn’t showing it. He too had started to play some shots and took the short ball. He reached fifty of 170 balls with a cut point.
To add insult to injury, Mitchell Starc, also got into goalkeeping and edged past Nortje with a square leg to six. In the ensuing over, Starc took a hit to the helmet and was undergoing his concussion check when Cummins called out the batsmen. Australia will be without Starc and Green in attack, and will have to rely on three specialist bowlers and some part-timers to see off South Africa for the second time.