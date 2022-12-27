Carey’s maiden ton and Green’s defiant fifty bury South Africa

Tea Australia 575 for Dec. 8 (Warner 200, Carey 111, Smith 85, Green 51*, Head 51) lead South Africa 189 for 386 runs

Alex Carey scored his first Test hundred as Australia racked up runs against an increasingly depleted opposition attack. The lead increased to 386 before Australia declared shortly before tea after scoring 189 runs in 54 overs on the third day.

They kept the South African bowlers on the pitch for a total of 145 overs and over five sessions in the hope of properly lowering their morale and being able to push for an innings.

The only consolation for South Africa may be that the temperatures were much cooler than the second day thanks to morning showers and clouds. Neither provided any assists though, as the pitch showed even rebound and the only way South Africa made things happen was through fast pace.

They started brightly and took three wickets in six balls, but the Australian lower order has made them work hard. Carey shared two substantial supports: 40 for the seventh wicket with Nathan Lyon, and 117 for the eighth wicket with Cameron Green, who scored a half-century of his own while batting off a broken finger. Between Carey, Green and the tail, Australia made more runs than South Africa in their last seven Test innings and proved harder to dismiss.

Anrich Nortje was the most threatening of the South African group and got an early reward. After Travis Head reached 54 balls for 50 with a jerk, Nortje turned up the heat. His next delivery was full and direct and he went right through Head to get the stump out.

South Africa’s celebrations might have been short-lived because when Head left, David Warner, who withdrew with a cramp after reaching 200, returned for more. He danced to the crease, but was met by a ball from Nortje that located on his leg stump, beat the flick and dropped him. Warner left to a standing ovation.

Pat Cummins found the limit when he drove a wide ball from Nortje across the point and then cut back against Kagiso Rabada. South Africa was convinced of the advantage but needed to confirm it at the review.

Those starts gave South Africa a chance to break through to Australia, but Carey and Green were solid on the counter-attack and defense respectively. Carey was strong on the drive and drilled Lungi Ngidi with three straight fours, including the one that took him to his fifty, while Green was content to bide his time as he tried to shield his finger from further blows.

Carey brought out the Australian 500 with a hook shot from a Rabada keeper and her own hundred as she edged three past Jansen. He was the first Australian wicketkeeper to score a century in nine years, since Brad Haddin in 2013. Finally, he fell to Jansen’s short ball that billowed into the air.

By then, Green had faced 164 balls and if there was any pain, he wasn’t showing it. He too had started to play some shots and took the short ball. He reached fifty of 170 balls with a cut point.