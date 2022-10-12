Carey Price opens up about desire to return, lingering health issues

It’s been five and a half months since Carey Price last manned the net for the Montreal Canadiens, a win of 37 saves that ended as the last of his five appearances for the club in 2021-22. Whether the former Hart Trophy winner can one day return for another remains to be seen, but it seems he hasn’t given up hope just yet.

“I still have a desire to play the game,” said Price in a recent interview with the athletic‘s Arpon Basu. “I go to the training camp, right at the beginning of the training camp, and I see all the kids, they are getting ready. It’s like a part of me still… I still want to win, you know? So there’s a bit of unfinished business there.

“But I’m also looking at it, what kind of damage would I do to my knee if I didn’t do the surgery and I tried to play again? I’ve been told I could do some pretty serious damage to my knee if I did.” And I’m not really looking for a knee replacement in five years.”

The surgery facing the 35-year-old is an osteochondral autograft transfer, according to Basu.

“I have a big hole in the cartilage of my knee, basically where my knee bumps,” explains Price. “They would basically take a plug of bone and cartilage from a less wear-resistant area in my knee and then put that plug in the damaged area in my knee. So it’s pretty intrusive.”

The autograft transfer success rate has also given him a break. Price’s doctors have informed him that there is about a 75 percent chance that the surgery will work as intended.

“It’s probably lower than that. That would be optimistic,” he said the athletic. “And that’s just for surgery for people who are just going about their day, to make the surgery successful. I’m looking at that more on the pessimistic side, like, what if it doesn’t work and I’ve had this surgery and now I can’t walk up and down a hill or kneel down to play with my kids?

“…I feel like this is surgery that I wouldn’t do unless I was in a certain amount of pain and really wasn’t living well, which is not the case.”

The problem is further complicated by the other health issues that extend beyond his knee.

“I have a hip problem and an ankle problem all in the same chain, so I thought that would be a problem towards the end of my career. I also have a back problem, so it’s not just my knee. It’s other parts of my body yelling at me.”

If he doesn’t get another chance to dress up in a Canadiens jersey, Price will leave the game as a pivotal figure in the team’s history, a top performer for an organization that will not fail them. The 15-year-old vet has logged 712 games in the major leagues so far, all for Montreal, with a record of 361-261-79, a career savings percentage of .917 and 49 career breaks.

For now, it seems that number 31’s focus is on getting the ice back to normal before his attention comes back to life.

“I’m actually taking it kind of step-by-step,” Price told Basu. “Again, my knee is still not doing well. I still can’t walk up a flight of stairs pain free. I still don’t feel like my knee is in a place where I can play hockey. I still get swelling in my knee even in my daily life. It doesn’t look great as a hockey career if you have trouble going up and down stairs.

“So I’m just trying to stay positive and trying to get my body into a place where I’m healthy enough to be pain-free in my day-to-day life. That’s kind of my main priority right now.”