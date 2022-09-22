Career coach reveals what NOT to say when asking for a raise

A career coach has revealed the things you should and shouldn’t say when asking your boss for a raise – and shared tips on how to make sure you get the amount you deserve.

Sam DeMase, a New York author and entrepreneur who has started his own course on job confidence and self-advocacy, talked about the three ‘key steps’ you can take while requesting a raise at work via TikTok recently — and her expertise quickly went viral, garnering thousands of views along the way.

According to Sam, the most important thing is to be well prepared before approaching your boss for a raise.

“Write down all your achievements in your role and the ways you’ve impacted the company—and quantify where you can,” she recommended.

“Also bring your recent performance appraisals and peer feedback.”

She also suggested doing “research” on your “market rate,” which you can do through sites like Payscale and Glassdoor.

“You can also ask your HR team what the salary range is for the role you’re in,” she added.

Her third tip for asking for a raise was to practice what you’re going to say beforehand.

“Once you’ve laid out all that information and you’re prepared — you can practice out loud,” she said.

In a separate video, Sam – who is preparing for the release of his book, titled Power Mood: Unlock Your Confidence, Transform Your Life, and Command Your Value, which will be published next spring – shared some examples of things to never say when it’s time to have that difficult conversation.

She advised against saying things like, ‘I’m doing the work of two people’ or ‘So-and-so makes more than me’ or ‘I need more because I’m getting a new apartment next year. ‘

Instead, she suggested you tell your boss things like, ‘The scope of my role has expanded in the following ways…’ or ‘I work outside of my job description in the following ways…’ or ‘Here are the ways whereupon I influence the business at a high level…’

Sam also shared some advice on negotiating your salary before being hired.

“Don’t say, “You’re offering me the role? I accept.” Say, “I look forward to looking at the details of the compensation package and getting back to you,” she explained in another TikTok.

“Don’t say, “I’d really prefer to be at $90,000.” Say, “Can we get my salary closer to $90,000? That’s where I’m at in terms of my market value and my level of experience.”

“Don’t say, ‘I’d really hate to lose $30,000 in equity from my current workplace.’ Say, ‘I have $30,000 in equity that I want to leave at my current workplace, can you match it via sign-on bonus?’

She suggested, “Say, “I’m excited about the opportunity. When can you send me the details so I can go over everything and get back to you?”

“Don’t say, “I have a competing offer that I’m considering.” Say, “I have a competing offer of $90,000, but I’m so excited about this opportunity. Can you match?”

The careers coach added: ‘It’s important to speak up for yourself. Employers expect you to negotiate.’

In another clip, Sam reminded his followers to ‘never verbally accept a job offer straight away.’

“You should review everything first and reserve the right to negotiate,” she suggested.

“Instead of saying, “Great, I can’t wait to start, I accept,” here’s what you want to say: “This is great news and I’m excited for the opportunity and thank you. When can you send me the details so I can go over everything and get back to you?”‘