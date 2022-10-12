Career advancement slower for women in entomology, study finds

Annals of the Entomological Society of America (2022). DOI: 10.1093/aesa/saac018″ width=”800″ height=”423″/> Gender distribution of graduates of entomology doctorates 2001-2018 across occupational categories in 2021. Credit: Annals of the Entomological Society of America (2022). DOI: 10.1093/aesa/saac018



Women pursuing careers in entomology face ongoing challenges in finding jobs compared to men, according to a new study that analyzes career paths of recently graduated entomology doctoral degrees.

Among entomologists who earned a PhD between 2001 and 2018, significantly more men than women held industrial positions as technical representatives and research scientists as of 2021. In all job categories, women surpassed only men in non-faculty university positions. Meanwhile, men published significantly more research papers than women during their graduate programs and subsequently achieved higher measures of publication volume and influence.

Entomologist Karen Walker, Ph.D., retired from the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, conducted the analysis, published Oct. 12 in the Annals of the Entomological Society of America. She says these findings should be a source of concern for university entomology programs looking to create opportunities for a diverse group of aspiring professionals in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields.

“Why would a woman enroll in an entomology program if she knows or discovers that she will be less successful at a job than if she enrolls in another STEM program?” says Walker. “What Happens to University Entomology Programs When Enrollment Drops?”

The new study builds on Walker’s previous research on the gender gap in entomology. In 2018, she reported that men outnumber women in university and federal entomology jobs by a ratio of about 3 to 1, even though women had earned more than 40 percent of doctorates in entomology in the past decade.

Her latest analysis highlights the apparent career advancement hurdles faced by women in entomology. For example, 18 percent of the men in the study found a job the year they graduated, while 12 percent of the women did. Meanwhile, five years after graduation, significantly more men than women had taken jobs as professors of entomology or in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. And by 2021, while 17 men in the study had earned full professor status in university entomology departments, only one woman had.

A variety of underlying factors, some unique to entomology and others common in STEM areas, may play a role, Walker says. Her research uncovered a distinct dynamic that gives men an edge in entomology: As graduate students, men in the study published more of their research in academic journals than women.

Men published an average of 3.5 research articles during their college years, while women published an average of 2.5 published articles. Similarly, on average, men were first-authors of 2.3 articles, while women were first-authors of an average of 1.4 articles.

This advantage led to higher mean scores for men than for women, as measured by their H-index, which compares the number of articles published by an author and the number of citations those articles have received. (For example, an author with an H-index of 5 has published at least five research papers, each of which has received five citations in other publications.)

Among graduates in the study hired for university faculty positions, men’s H-indexes surpassed women’s in 2021 whether they worked in entomology departments (19.5 mean H-index for men versus 15.2 for women) or not. entomology departments (16.6 vs 11.8).

As in many fields of study, graduate studies and early careers often coincide with start-up families, which can have a disproportionate impact on women’s careers. Walker’s findings illustrate how this could work out in entomology.

“I think students and young women in entomology should try to build relationships with as many potential collaborators as possible and publish as often as possible,” Walker says.

“When I take a break from parental leave or family leave, I would encourage women to maintain as many links as possible with other scientists and to continue to do as much research as possible. Unfortunately, this can be very difficult. But the alternative often seems to be that the woman is perceived by potential employers as not having the job qualifications simply because she was taking a break to focus on her family.”

Over the past 15 years, the Entomological Society of America (ESA) has seen a significant increase in the number of female members, primarily in undergraduate, student transition, and early career levels. But retention in women was less than in men. It is noteworthy, however, that female entomologists have risen to top leaders in the organization in recent years; ESA members have chosen a female entomologist to serve as ESA president in four of the past seven years and each of the next three.

Among the efforts to improve gender equality within entomology, ESA has established a strict ethical statement with a code of conduct and reporting process aimed at eliminating harassment at its events, supported a “Women in Entomology” breakfast at its annual conference, increased its funding to support childcare for conference attendees and provided private spaces for nursing mothers at its events.

In 2022, the Society also launched a salary benchmark program to analyze pay practices for different types of jobs and employee demographics.

“Dr. Walker’s research shows that we still have a lot of work to do to build a just field of entomology,” said ESA President Jessica Ware, Ph.D. “The findings in this study are a clear example of why equality work is so important. At ESA, we want entomologists of all backgrounds to succeed and grow our science, and we celebrate the diversity of gender identity, race, ethnicity, religion and sexual orientation found among our members.”

Karen A Walker et al, Longitudinal Career Survey of Entomology Doctoral Graduates suggests that women are lagging behind in the entomology job market, Annals of the Entomological Society of America (2022). Karen A Walker et al, Longitudinal Career Survey of Entomology Doctoral Graduates suggests that women are lagging behind in the entomology job market,(2022). DOI: 10.1093/aesa/saac018

