Care assistant dies two weeks after falling from a Southport nightclub fire escape

Katie Davenport, 23, (pictured) died two weeks after falling from a nightclub fire escape during a night out in Southport

A 23-year-old nursing home assistant has died nearly two weeks after falling from a fire escape at a nightclub.

Katie Davenport, 23, fell from the fire escape at Hey Amigos in Southport, Merseyside, around 2:55 a.m. on Sept. 4.

The incident sparked a massive response from emergency services and Katie was rushed to the Walton Centre, a specialist neurology hospital in Liverpool.

After fighting for her life “as hard as she could” for 12 days, Katie was placed at the end of life and died in hospital on Saturday.

Her sisters, Lianne Clegg and Cassie Davenport, have now paid tribute to their “caring” and “devoted” sibling.

Lianne said: ‘She was the most beautiful person and everyone loved her. No one ever said anything bad about her.

“She was so work oriented and she loved her job. She gave everything for her job and she gave everything she had to make sure the residents in the house were okay.

‘She never had a problem with drinking and going out. It destroyed us. Of the three of us, she was the only one with her head screwed on.’

Katie’s family, including her five sisters and brother, plan to launch a balloon at Princess Park in Southport tomorrow night. It was the last place she saw Cassie and her cousin Ellie.

Katie fell from the fire escape at Hey Amigos in Southport, Merseyside, around 2:55am on Sept. 4 (pictured)

Lianne said, “That one night ruined our lives and took her from us. We will try to gather as many people as possible at Princess Park tomorrow at 6 pm.

‘Bring a green balloon. Her nursing home also releases 100 balloons from the Promenade, so we hope to do it all at once.”

Her funeral will take place on Friday, October 7, and the family has asked people to make donations to the Walton Center.

In a statement earlier this month, Hey Amigos said: “In light of recent events, we would like to say that all our thoughts are with the young girl, her family and friends at this difficult time.

“We hope everyone can understand that this has shocked us all and we are unable to comment or respond to any reports of what happened. But we can say that we are doing everything we can to help the police with everything they need.’

A Merseyside Police spokesman told MailOnline that there is no criminal investigation into the September 4 incident.