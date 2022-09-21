Cardinals QB Kyler Murray harbors ‘no hard feelings’ toward the Raiders fan who hit him Sunday night

After Sunday’s wild end between the Cardinals and Raiders, Las Vegas police began investigating allegations that a fan punched Cards QB Kyler Murray in the face.

Speaking about the incident on Wednesday, Murray did not condone the incidents that occurred, but seemed willing to move on from the situation.

“Things happen fast,” Murray said. ‘I do not know. I know every person I’ve punched in the face, I did it for a reason. I don’t know if he probably didn’t know where he was – it was a pretty live game. Vegas is Vegas.

‘I’m sure he had fun. But – I don’t know – I don’t think any player should be touched in that matter.

‘But no hard feelings towards the guy. If I see him, I shake his hand. It is what it is.’

Murray ran over to a group of Cardinals fans near the end zone when the incident occurred. The video appeared to show a Raiders fan’s hand catching Murray in the face.

The video showed Murray appearing stunned but unhurt, then trying to identify the attacker in the cheering crowd.

Asked if he regretted heading towards the stands to celebrate, he replied: ‘No… I’d do it all over again if I could.’

Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, confirmed that a battery complaint was filed around 6:30 p.m. at the stadium. The report was not immediately available.

Hadfield did not name Murray as the reporting person, but confirmed the allegation was that ‘a spectator in the stadium punched a professional football player’.

Hadfield said a suspect was not immediately identified and an investigation was ongoing.

Cardinals spokesman Mark Dalton declined to comment Monday. Although head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the matter at his Monday press conference and came down hard on the fan.

“I think the guy is a lowlife, whoever did it,” Kingsbury said. ‘I hope they arrest him and he gets fired and he can never go to another game.’

Murray had an outstanding game, leading the Cardinals (1-1) to two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in the final 8:13 of regulation to force overtime.

The win was Arizona’s first since Murray agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft after winning the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma in 2018.