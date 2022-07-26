Cardinals’ Kyler Murray has a ‘HOMEWORK’ clause in his new $230m deal

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray now has a big financial incentive to do his homework.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed Monday, the former Heisman winner’s new five-year deal, $230 million, includes an “independent study addendum” that requires him to review four hours of game film per week throughout the season. Failure to comply would result in Murray being considered “in default” according to the contract language.

The specific consequences of the default are not clear and Murray’s agent did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for clarification.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has a “homework” clause in his new $230 million deal, requiring him to complete four hours of independent film study each week or risk getting into “Default.”

What is known is that until the end of the season, he must complete the four-hour study sessions every week after the training camp ends, with the exception of bye weeks. In addition, Murray is required to “go through the material provided to him by the club in order to prepare for the club’s next game,” the published excerpt said.

And he doesn’t get credit for studying if he does that while distracted.

The disclosure comes after lengthy contract negotiations between the club and the first overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, which ended with last week’s five-year $230 million extension, which included a reported $160 million in guarantees.

It remains unclear why the Cardinals felt the clause was necessary, and team spokesmen did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Murray was never publicly accused of failing to prepare for opponents – a process that typically involves a significant amount of film study. Some quarterbacks not only watch the game movie, but also help produce individual versions designed for specific teammates, reflecting their individual assignments.

However, an old Murray quote from a 2021 New York Times profile can be revealing: “I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens.” I’m not one of those guys who sits there and kills themselves while watching a movie. I don’t sit there for 24 hours and tear down this team and that team and watch every game because I see so much in my head.”

Murray isn’t the first quarterback to question his study habits.

Former Oakland signal caller JaMarcus Russell, another top pick, was believed by Raiders coaches to be neglecting his film study duties. According to a 2011 piece on SFGate.com, those coaches responded by giving him a blank DVD for his movie prep and later asking him what he thought.

Russell reportedly told the coaches that the movie was looking good for him.

Murray quickly became the target of ridicule on social media after the story surfaced.

“I’m volunteering to be Kyler Murray’s independent student counselor for $750 hours,” Football Outsiders’ Mike Tanier tweeted.

Reddit’s college football twitter account poked fun at Murray’s decision to favor football and the Cardinals over baseball and the Oakland Athletics.

Sources: Oakland Athletics offers Kyler Murray a $325 million package to lure him back to baseball,” the tweet reads. “Deal includes no homework clause and unlimited Clash Royale with no parental controls on his iPad.”