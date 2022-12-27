Cardinals’ JJ Watt indicates he will retire at the end of the season

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Even though he’s still playing some great football, it looks like defensive lineman JJ Watt is ready to end his career.

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting photos of his wife and family on social media while leaving the message: “Koa’s first NFL game. My last NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It has been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Watt and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of his son.

Watt, 33, was one of the NFL’s leading defensive players in the early 2010s with the Houston Texans. The former Wisconsin standout was a first-round pick in 2011 and was dominant from 2012 to 2015, finishing that four-year stint with 69 sacks to win all three of his AP Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Watt spent his first 10 seasons with the Houston Texans and the last two with the Arizona Cardinals. He has played some of his best football for the Cardinals in recent weeks with three sacks against the Broncos and two tackles for a Christmas night loss against the Buccaneers.

___

