Cardinals’ Albert Pujols hits his 699th and 700th home runs in back-to-back plate appearances

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols has entered the record books, becoming the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 career home runs.

He entered tonight’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with 698 career home runs, just past Alex Rodriguez for sole possession of 4th place on the all-time list.

Pujols has joined Babe Ruth, Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds as the only players in history to accomplish this feat. Pujols also becomes the first and only man born outside the United States to reach this mark.

Albert Pujols has officially become the 4th player in MLB history to hit 700 career home runs

Pujols hit his first home run of the night off Andrew Heaney in the 3rd inning. After Tommy Edman walked, Pujols stepped to the plate and took a 1-2 pitch deep to left field to put the Cardinals up 2-0.

The following inning, with Brendan Donovan on second after a walk and an Edman single, Heaney was replaced by relief pitcher Phil Bickford. Pujols stepped up to the plate. After throwing back-to-back sliders, Bickford decided to throw the slider a third time on a 1-1 pitch. Pujols sent it 389 feet deep to break the 700 homer mark.

Pujols broke the 700 mark against a team he played with last season – one he hit 12 home runs with.

Of his 700 homers, Pujols hit the most with the Cardinals — he hit 464 of them in 12 seasons from 2001-2011 and this 2022 season.

In 2012, he joined the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, where he would stay until 2021. During his tenure there, he hit 214 balls over the fence.

Pujols signed his current Cardinals contract on March 28 of this year and said it would be his last in Major League Baseball.

After entering tonight’s game with 698 homers, he struck out. 699 against Andrew Heaney