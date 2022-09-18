Cardiff City sack Steve Morison following defeat by Huddersfield

Cardiff have announced the departure of manager Steve Morison in the wake of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Huddersfield.

Morison, who took over on a permanent basis last November, leaves with the Bluebirds 18th in the Championship table.

A club statement read: ‘Cardiff City Football Club can confirm that First Team Manager Steve Morison has been relieved of his duties.

Cardiff City have sacked manager Steve Morison following defeat at Huddersfield Town

A 1-0 defeat at the John Smith’s Stadium leaves the Bluebirds one place out of the bottom three

“We would like to thank Steve for his efforts during his time at Cardiff City, stabilizing the first team last season and helping to develop our squad in line with the club’s philosophy this summer.”

Cardiff confirmed that Mark Hudson will take over as deputy manager, assisted by Tom Ramasut, ahead of their next game against Burnley on October 1.

Morison replaced Mick McCarthy on a temporary basis last October and was subsequently handed a permanent deal by Cardiff owner Vincent Tan.

But the Bluebirds dropped to a final finishing position of 18th last term after winning just one of their last six games of the season.