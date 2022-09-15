Cardi B takes plea deal to avoid jail time in strip club brawl 

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Cardi B has accepted a plea deal that will allow her to avoid jail time for her role in a brawl at a New York strip club.

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared in court on Thursday and agreed to plead guilty to charges of third-degree assault and reckless danger.

The deal comes with a 15-day community service sentence, instead of the jail sentence she faced under the original felony charge, which stemmed from a brutal attack on two female bartenders at a strip club in 2018.

The surprise plea deal came just a day before jury selection in Cardi B’s trial is set to begin, and will allow the Grammy-winning star to avoid potentially embarrassing court testimony.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known professionally as Cardi B, arrives at the Queens Supreme Court on Thursday to accept a plea deal

Cardi B arrived at the Queens Supreme Court to accept the surprise plea deal in a form-fitting white dress and white heels

The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, appeared in court on Thursday and agreed to plead guilty to charges of third-degree assault and reckless danger.

The plea deal also stipulates that Cardi B will provide the court with a DNA sample and forbid her from contacting the victims in the case for three years.

Cardi B arrived at the Queens Supreme Court to accept the surprise plea deal in a form-fitting white dress and white heels.

In a statement after the hearing, she said, “Part of growing up and becoming an adult is being accountable for your actions.”

“As a mother, I try to instill a habit in my children, but the example starts with me,” she added.

“I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I’m not afraid to face. These moments don’t define me or reflect who I am today,” said Cardi B.

“I look forward to putting this situation behind me with my family and friends and going back to the things I love most: the music and my fans.”

Cardi B raises her right hand during swearing in and pleads guilty today and was sentenced to 15 days of community service

In a statement after the hearing, she said, “Part of growing up and becoming an adult is being accountable for your actions.”

Police say Cardi B and her entourage had an argument with a bartender at Angels Strip Club in 2018.

She reportedly told eight people, including Tawana Jackson-Morel and Jeffrey Bush, to attack sisters Baddie Gi and Jade.

The sisters worked as bartenders at the strip club and Cardi B reportedly believed Jade was having an affair with her husband, Offset.

According to police, a fight broke out with chairs, bottles and hookah pipes being thrown, with one of the female women and another worker being slightly injured.

The artist had previously denied harming anyone.

Cardi B was originally only charged with misdemeanors. But the charges escalated after prosecutors took the case to a grand jury when she rejected a plea deal that would have given her a parole.

Story in development, more to come.